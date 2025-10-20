Building on Progress: VF Corporation’s FY25 Environmental and Social Responsibility Report shares VF Sustainability and Social Impact

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, released its fiscal year (FY) 2025 Environmental & Social Responsibility (E&SR) Report. This publication details progress the company is making towards its environmental and social targets and celebrates important milestones.

“At VF, we are committed to operating our business responsibly and aim to make a positive impact on people, communities and environments we all share,” said Bracken Darrell, VF’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe environmental and social responsibility is a continuous journey—one that requires listening, learning, and adapting. Our newly released Report reflects this approach, offering a transparent look at how we’re working to support people and the planet across our global operations.”

Highlighted this year is the progress of our Worker & Community Development (WCD) program, which has improved the lives of over 1 million people—a milestone we achieved ahead of our FY26 target. Since its launch in 2017, the WCD program has focused on improving the well-being of workers and their communities through tailored projects that address real, on-the-ground needs.

Beyond WCD, the report shares our progress across other topics, including the incorporation of sustainable materials into our supply chain, waste reduction, and traceability. The report highlights VF’s achievement of our recycled polyester target ahead of schedule—an exciting achievement. Our brands are also exploring new ways to extend product life and reduce waste. Initiatives like The North Face® brand’s Renewed program, the Timberland® brand’s Timberloop™ program and the Smartwool® brand’s Second Cut™ program have helped keep thousands of products out of landfills. Meanwhile, our Naked Delivery program, which removes polybags from products before they are shipped to customers, diverted 27,000 tons of single-use plastic in FY25 alone.

In FY25, we traced 61% of our key materials volume across five tiers of the supply chain, helping us better understand sourcing risks and opportunities. We also continued our focus on sourcing materials from growers implementing regenerative farming practices with over 5,000 MT of regenerative wool, leather, natural rubber and cotton sourced from these growers by VF brands in FY24.

The FY25 E&SR Report demonstrates progress we have made but we know we will always have more work to do. We invite you to explore the full report and learn more about the people, partnerships, and progress behind the numbers.