Certilogo and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana together for product authentication. A new collaboration with WRÅD by Matteo Ward

Within the scope of their partnership, Certilogo and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana are collaborating to raise awareness on how authentication can play a fundamental role in building trust between brands and consumers. Certilogo, a leader in cutting-edge technology solutions for digitizing products and secure digital authentication, has launched a powerful educational video created and produced by WRÅD, a design and consulting studio co-founded by Matteo Ward and dedicated to sustainable development, aiming to inspire and enable people and companies to challenge the non-sustainable status quo of the industry and implement better design systems through education, design, media, and consultancy.

This engaging project highlights the growing demand for transparency, authenticity and traceability in the fashion industry and the need to promote a circular and more sustainable economy through technological innovation. In the dynamic and continuously shifting landscape of the fashion and luxury industry, brands encounter a multitude of challenges. According to this, the importance of authentication — verifying the legitimacy of a product — has grown significantly.

The video titled "All About Trust," features Matteo Ward, sustainability activist and co-founder of WRÅD. His commitment for transparency and circularity aligns with Certilogo's mission to provide consumers and brands with the tools they need to verify the authenticity of products.

During the engaging video, Ward puts himself in the shoes of many consumers who regularly seek out second hand or vintage items, after finding and purchasing an iconic vintage jacket, he wants to learn more about its composition and authenticity. Through an engaging "interrogation," Ward attempts to verify the “jacket”, which is personified by a member of WRÅD’s team, by putting it through a lie detector test. " The negative impact of the counterfeiting market is dangerous not only to our natural resources but also to people’s health. Protecting these dimensions - human and extra-human - aligns directly with WRÅD’s mission to challenge the status quo in the fashion and textile industry.” Said Matteo Ward.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana for supporting us in this collaboration with Matteo Ward. We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with him,” replied Michele Casucci, Founder and General Manager of Certilogo. “His commitment to sustainability and credibility gained through years of activism make him the ideal partner to raise awareness about the importance of product authentication. By choosing brands that adopt secure authentication technology, people can make informed choices, and actively participate in the sustainable evolution of the fashion system.”