CFDA launches Runway360

This September, the CFDA will launch RUNWAY360, a unique and innovative digital platform developed to support American designers by bringing together every aspect of a collection launch in a one-stop-shop environment.

The groundbreaking portal incorporates key aspects of the designer business, from show to press, sales, and consumer activations, to help drive sales while providing the industry with a simple tool to experience the best of American fashion creativity.

Designers will be able to present their collections, providing each participating brand with a modular, customizable page for their storytelling and digital activations. The portal will support AR/VR, 360-degree capabilities, live video streams, e-commerce extensions, consumer shopping features, and social media integrations. The hub allows designers to host virtual press conferences, and present press kits and show and product images, for example.

The 360-degree platform is seasonless and will serve as a permanent fixture and main destination at any time of the year for consumers, press, trade, and retailers from around the world to explore and engage with collections from American fashion designers.

RUNWAY360’s launch will coincide with September New York Fashion Week, which for this season only, is set for Monday, September 14th through Wednesday, September 16th.

The portal is being developed by New York-based multidisciplinary design studio DE-YAN.

In a year during which the American fashion industry is going through unprecedented challenges, the CFDA has developed this multimedia industry resource to support designers and further its mission of strengthening the impact of American fashion in the global economy.

“This transformational time in fashion requires innovative business tools,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA. “The CFDA is proud to launch RUNWAY360 and champion the talent of our members and our industry. RUNWAY 360 is more than a response to social distancing and restricted travel. The digital platform will help designers faced with short term needs caused by COVID-19 and support future market weeks including live fashion shows.”

Author: CFDA

Photo Credit: CFDA