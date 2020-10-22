Everything you need to know about Carbon Offsetting in the Fashion Industry

Get the full picture of what carbon offsetting is, how it works, its long-term community impacts and how it aligns with the UN SDGs. From October 26th-30th, hear from every stakeholder that the topic touches: consumers, brands, policy makers, offset providers and community builders. We’ll leave nothing out, so you can leave nothing behind.

Our shared home requires our collective effort; we all have a part to play. Tune in as brands, organizations and consumers share how they are playing their part, so you learn how you can too! Participate in our all-encompassing webinar series to learn everything you need to know about carbon offsetting and its integral role in sustainability.

Our 5-part webinar series will kick off on October 26, with one session a day until October 30. We’ll kick it off with a 1:1 Green Story interview to give you an understanding of the topic.

October 26: Carbon Offsetting 101, an insider interview with Navodit Babel and Kari Beiswanger.

October 27: Cultivating Carbon Free Communities featuring experts from Tamga Designs, Ulula, GOOD KRAMA, The Green Branch, and South Pole.

October 28: The UN SDGs: Our Blueprint for the Future with speakers from the UNFCCC, Arielle, The Canvas NYC and Fueled.

October 29: Carbon Offsetting: The Next Step in your Sustainable Journey featuring Anact, Greendigo, BN3TH and TerraThread. Moderated by Marci Zaroff of ECOFashion Corp.

October 30: Sustainability is for everyone featuring Garik Himebaugh, Iris Skrami, Myriam Laroche and Lindura. Moderated by Derek Sabori.

This planet is our only home, and our only hope is collective action. Regardless of who you are, what you do and where you live, we all have a role to play. Carbon offsetting is an effective first step, or next step, on your sustainability journey to set your intention and get you moving, or progressing, in the green direction.

