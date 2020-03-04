FENTY Release 2-20

FENTY’s first drop of the new decade is all about freedom – the freedom to express yourself and create what you were born to create. Designed to be lived in and worked in, the collection is a meditation on casual luxury. In contrast to the final 2019 release which centered on evening wear, Release 2-20 is about luxurious and attitudinal day dressing.

Functional and utilitarian, the Release fuses punk military styles with sports luxe, encouraging free thinking and free movement. A classic trench coat is remixed with a military parka in two-tone camo and burnt orange, complete with flap pockets. FENTY’s now-signature corset dress is rendered in tough khaki cotton gabardine with contrasting satin panelling. The corset skirt takes on new functionality in khaki with flap pockets in place of last season’s cut-outs. Wide-leg pants combine with the dress to form a new power suit.

Like the trench / military fusion coat, the classic denim jacket is fused with a bomber style. Made from Japanese denim, the jacket is lined with padding to form a bulky bomber shape and finished with a practical hood. A burnt orange windbreaker with satin collar and velcro fastening continues the free and outdoorsy functionality of the release.

A wardrobe designed for you to move through life at your own top speed, it is illustrated in a FENTY speedometer printed on the back of polo-neck sweatshirts. On the front is a new take on the ‘FENTY’ logo, inspired by animation and videogame design as a nod to the new decade of technology.

Release 2-20 embodies the freedom of choice –the reimagined casual tracksuit as a luxury ensemble in ribbed knit, can be either dressed up with heels or played down with the introduction of the ‘Parachute boots’ as named by CEO and Artistic Director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, introduce a playful new fabric which can be crumpled down to ankle height or pull up to the calf to suit the outfit and mood. Accessories continue the free spirit of the Release with the rainbow plexi ‘Side Note’ sunglasses for 20-FENTY vision.

Celebrating a new decade of style, FENTY shines a light on a cast of beautifully free and fearless creatives. Captured by London-based photographer Thurstan Redding, the cast of industry opinion leaders and activists celebrate the freedom to shape their own paths. FENTY is the people who wear it, living out the core value of freedom.

Release 2-20 will be available exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman, NYC from February 3rd and on FENTY.com from February 6th.