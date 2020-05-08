German politics sends first signals for trade fair restart

Federal states will decide on realisation of exhibitions on basis of hygiene and distance regulations The German federal states will decide in future, as of when exhibitions can be realised, if guidelines for hygiene and personal distance are fulfilled. Government and federal states agreed May 6th 2020 that simultaneously, exhibitions will no longer be regarded as mass events.

Jörn Holtmeier, managing director of AUMA – Association of the German Trade Fair Industry – says: “This is an important step in direction of rebooting the trade fair industry. As exhibitions are plat- forms for innovation and cooperation, they will stimulate the recov- ery of the German economy in the short and medium run.” The German exhibition organisers and AUMA, too, are prepared to pro- vide the responsible authorities with expertise and experience con- cerning the realisation of exhibitions. For this purpose, AUMA has already prepared recommendations that meet the high demands for hygiene and personal distance.

The step-by-step reopening of hotels and restaurants, planned by the federal states, is an important signal for exhibitions, says Jörn Holt- meier. The reopening of borders and the resumption of transna- tional business traffic, too, are crucial for the success of exhibitions in the second half of the year.