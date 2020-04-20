Available May 1st, 2020

Eastpak and Havaianas have teamed up to create a collection of bags and luggage that capture the positive and youthful spirit of the two iconic brands.

Four classic Eastpak designs are reimagined with the fun and vibrant spirit of Brazil, where Havaianas launched their first colorful rubber flip flop in 1962. The Padded Pak’r backpack, Tranverz luggage, Springer bum bag, and Yap toiletry case feature the bold and bright colors of Havaianas’ iconic ‘Brasil’ flip flop with rubberized details and co-branded logos.

PADDED PAK'R

Eastpak’s iconic backpack is reimagined with the vibrant spirit of Brazil. Complete with Havaianas’ signature rubberized carry handle, co-branded logo, and water-repellent zippers, this everyday design is fitted with a mesh pocket for attaching your flip flops to your bag. A padded laptop sleeve for 15-inch devices is featured to protect your tech and the padded shoulder straps can be adjusted to suit your style. Padded Pak’r (6 colors) - 55€

SPRINGER

Eastpak’s classic bum bag is reinvented with Havaianas’ signature colors, a rubberized Havaianas x Eastpaklogo, and water-repellent zippers. This mini bag can be styled in different ways using the adjustable belt and small essentials can be stored in the zip-fastening back pocket. Springer (6 colors) - 35€

YAP

This vibrant take on Eastpak’s Yap toiletry bag is featured with a rubberized Havaianas x Eastpak logo, Havaianas’ signature carry handle, and a water-repellent zipper. The main compartment and zip-fastening pocket of this travel-ready case leave space for your essentials. Yap (Havaianas Black, Havaianas Green) 35€

TRANVERZ S/M/L

Eastpak’s classic luggage is brought to life with Havaianas’ signature colors and rubberized details. The Tranverz travel trolley features in three sizes; cabin-size for weekends away, medium for week- long stays, and large for long-haul trips. With a smooth-wheeling system and telescopic handle for easy navigation, each design is complete with a rubberized Eastpak x Havaianas logo, rubberized carry handles, and water-repellent zippers. Tranverz S (Havaianas Black) - 145€

Tranverz M (Havaianas Black) - 170€

Tranverz L (Havaianas Black) - 200€

HAVIANAS BRASIL

An icon of Brazil since their birth in 1998, the Brasil model from Havaianas captures the colors of the Brazilian flag, and country, with the blue, green and yellow of the sea, forests and beaches. Popular the world over, this model is one of the best sellers still for the brand in every country all over the world. Havs Brasil (multiple colorways) 25€



About HAVAIANAS

Created in 1962 Havaianas have been bringing Brazilian spirit all around the world through the legendary rubber sole and bright joyful designs. Havaianas represents comfort, happiness and freedom in the most simple and spontaneous form for everyone’s feet.

About Eastpak

Eastpak has been making bags that inspire people to move, since 1952. From a manufacturer of military-issue packs and duffels for the US army to a leading lifestyle brand for people who live, work and play in the city. Since 2000, Eastpak forms part of the VF portfolio of international brands. We ensure that the same commitment to quality that made Eastpak famous lives on in its range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Eastpak continues to evolve with its loyal fans, and it is still very much the brand that is “Built to Resist”.

