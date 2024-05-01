Inside Monsoon: Unpacking the employee experience in ethical fashion

Monsoon Accessorize, a distinguished fashion brand, enriches life with natural beauty and positivity. Known for its vibrant, artisanal creations, it blends contemporary design with a global network of craftspeople, creating unique, cherished collections. Committed to ethical and sustainable practices, the brand strives to positively impact the environment and its communities, ensuring each item is beautifully and responsibly made. Monsoon has become a global icon, celebrated for its hand-crafted clothing and accessories that bring a sense of discovery to everyday life.

Early days on Portobello Road

Monsoon traces its origins to the adventurous spirit of its founder, Peter Simon, whose travels across Asia in the early 1970s inspired a deep appreciation for vibrant fabrics and artisan craftsmanship. Starting with a single stall on London's Portobello Road, Simon's vision was to bring the hand-crafted textiles and designs he encountered to the UK market. This journey laid the groundwork for a brand that would not only celebrate global artisan techniques but also pioneer ethical practices in fashion. Over the years, Monsoon has grown from that modest market stall into a distinguished global presence, embodying a commitment to sustainable and ethical fashion while staying true to its bohemian roots.

A culture of creativity and ethical integrity

At the core of Monsoon is a commitment to a culture that is both nurturing and dynamic. This ethos not only influences the designs but also shapes the everyday experiences of its employees. The company champions an inclusive and supportive work environment where creativity and collaboration flourish. From the design floor to retail spaces, employees are encouraged to bring their unique perspectives and skills, contributing to a collective goal of excellence and ethical practice.

Credits: Monsoon

The brand's dedication to ethical practices is not just a component of its business strategy but a foundational aspect of its identity. As a founding member of the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), Monsoon has been a frontrunner in promoting sustainable improvements in working conditions and livelihoods globally. This commitment is reflected internally in the workplace through rigorous adherence to fair practices and a respectful, open-door management style.

Employee insights: Living the brand

Employees at Monsoon describe the working environment as one of mutual respect and empowerment. "It's more than just a job; it’s being part of a family that cares deeply about the world and each other," one employee shared. This sentiment is bolstered by the company’s active engagement in charitable efforts through the Monsoon Accessorize Trust, which supports educational and healthcare projects across Asia, further instilling a sense of purpose in the workforce.

Benefits play a crucial role in the company's strategy to attract and retain talent. Staff enjoy competitive salaries, generous holiday allowances, and a plethora of additional perks, including staff discounts, season ticket loans, and a supportive pension plan. Furthermore, the company’s commitment to personal growth can be seen in its extensive training and development programs, which are tailored to help individuals advance their careers within the company.

Seeking eco-conscious innovators

Monsoon’s recruitment strategy is sharply focused on attracting individuals who are not only skilled and ambitious but who also align with the brand's core values of sustainability and ethical responsibility. The hiring process is designed to identify prospective employees who are passionate about making a difference through their work, with a particular emphasis on eco-friendly practices and global craftsmanship.

The company offers a variety of roles, from in-house design positions that require a keen eye for detail and a love for unique artisan techniques, to dynamic sales roles in its global retail outlets. Job advertisements stress the importance of customer engagement and the ability to convey the brand’s story and ethical values effectively.