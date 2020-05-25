Introducing the ALDO x Rocky Barnes Endless Summer Collection

Hi there,



Hoping to get in touch with the fashion news team to share some exciting collection news.

Today at 5pm GMT the brand is ALDO x Rocky Barnes Endless Summer Collection . We've partnered with content creator, entrepreneur and Rocky Barnes a collection that perfectly embodies her California girl aesthetic.

The assortment of sandals and accessories combine retro and minimalist silhouettes, while hints of textured materials are threaded throughout and a vibrant colour palette reminiscent of the Italian seaside round out the collection.

Sneak peek below and you can view the official lookbook here .

Please let us know if you have any upcoming summer trend or fashion news stories that the collection may be a fit for. Happy to provide additional product and on-model images!

Best,

Felisia

