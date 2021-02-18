Italian luxury footwear brand Revolver Requeen Venexia expands

Revolver Requeen Venexia, 100% Made-in-Italy luxury footwear arrives in 30 shops in Europe, Russia, Middle East and Asia.

The Venetian brand, born at the end of 2019, is preparing to make its entrance in multi-brand shops in Spain, Portugal, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea and Japan. Brand manager Beatrice Baldan: ‘We are focusing on the recovery of post-pandemic physical retail to offer footwear with a strong identity.’ Collections that do not follow the seasons for models made with precious materials, craftsmanship and inclusive sizes

Luxury footwear brand Revolver Requeen Venexia is preparing to strengthen its position on the global market. The brand was founded in 2019 and was the brainchild of Beatrice Baldan, a leading name in the renowned footwear tradition of Veneto. It will enter 30 luxury multi-brand shops in 2021 across Europe, Russia, the Middle East and Asia. The first deliveries are scheduled at the end of February in Spain and Portugal, where RRV will be present in 3 luxury boutiques in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and other major cities. Later this year, the brand will begin to be sold by numerous international retailers: 10 in Russia and former Soviet countries, 3 in the United Arab Emirates, 10 in China, 3 in South Korea and 5 in Japan. G Hub, T-Sum and Ginza are just some of the prestigious names that will offer their customers the precious models made in the shoe district of the Riviera del Brenta.

‘Revolver Requeen Venexia is a brand with a strong international appeal,’ says brand manager Beatrice Baldan. ‘We were born at the end of 2019, combining investment in technology and digital with the awareness that a product like ours from the very beginning, luxury footwear with iconic design and attention to detail, is linked to a shopping experience that is above all physical. This is why we are focusing on the post-pandemic recovery of high-end retailers, a recovery that is already taking place in Asia. 2020 has been entirely focused on building an appropriate structure to carry forward our philosophy, to position ourselves in a market where Italian brands have the potential to have their say, on par with the big international brands.’

It is no coincidence that in Italy RRV has a showroom in Milan, the Revolver Requeen Hotel, designed to give customers a unique and personalised experience, linked to the evocative names of the lines presented. Abroad, the brand from Veneto will have a structured presence on mini-corners in department stores of greater surface area, which is able to represent the universe of fantasy and seduction that the brand expresses. We’re ready to conquer markets all over the world with our 21 models divided into collections that do not follow the seasons, with inclusive sizes (from 34 to 44, so that the models can also be worn by men) and many unique and precious handmade details: tassels, woven courts, bows, braids, pompoms, scooby-doo and heels with particular shapes - the key, above all - that gives a specific character to each line.

Revolver Requeen Venexia's strategies for the future also include strengthening its presence in Europe (D-A-CH area and UK), plans to enter US retailers and, of course, great attention to the Italian market, which will be headed by the Milan showroom. As far as the digital world is concerned, RRV has an online shop where all the collections and models and in the coming months will debut on sale in some of the most prestigious international marketplaces.

The operation is followed by Velvet Fashion, the division of Velvet Media specialised in communication, marketing and consultancy for the fashion, lifestyle and luxury sectors.

Revolver Requeen Venexia - Made in Italy, tradition and excellence come together with the rebellious spirit of Beatrice Baldan and the mastery of designer Fabio Panzeri to create a collection of luxury shoes with a strong and courageous identity. Baldan's Made in Baldan know-how guarantees quality, for a collection in which influences from the world of music mingle with the world of literature and then intertwine with the universe of seduction and elegance.