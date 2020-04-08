Karla Otto Digital Showcase: Please join us on Instagram Thursday 16 April

On behalf of the Karla Otto family, we sincerely hope you and your loved ones are well and managing to stay positive.

It will come as no surprise that for this season, we have reimagined the way in which we will showcase the work of clients. For Autumn/ Winter 2020, we will launch a digital showcase via Instagram — at the handle @karlaottopresents. Please follow us and your request will be accepted the morning of our digital press day.

Here, we will present highlights of the collections and achievements from our global client portfolio in fashion, design, beauty, lifestyle, and arts & culture.