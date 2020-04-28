Lacoste Brings Back the Iconic 101 Model From the 80s to be Featured in the Brand's SS20 Advertising Campaign

Lacoste’s vision of modern elegance and timeless design resounds through the exclusive re-edition of an iconic sunglasses style drawn from the brand’s archives, now reinvented in a new design concept for both men and women.

The original L101 pilot sunglasses, launched by the brand in the 1980s, is reinterpreted with a contemporary twist designed with sleek, lightweight profiles and sophisticated colour tones.

A unisex version (style L222S) is offered in a variety of sleek metal finishes combined with gradient lenses. Each frame is marked with the René Lacoste signature on the right-wearing lens and embellished with an embossed croc logo on both temples.

The same retro feel and core product features distinguishes a special version set with mineral lenses for improved resistance, protection and optical clarity (style L222SG).

The female sunglasses (style L223S) is a fresh take on a classic rectangular navigator, offered in Grey, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold, enhanced with fashionable gradient lens tints for an added touch of distinction. Matching temple tips complete the look.

All styles come with a dedicated custom case in a vivid blue colour contrasted by the iconic green & red croc logo.

The new styles are available in all Lacoste boutiques, on https://www.lacoste.com and selected retailers worldwide from £155-£160.