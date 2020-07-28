MONCLER STRENGTHENS ITS DIGITAL STRATEGY AND AIMS TO DOUBLE THE SHARE OF ITS ONLINE BUSINESS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

Internalization of e-commerce and development of a new platform concept New corporate organization and an increasingly ‘digital first’ approach

Milan, 27th July 2020 — Moncler is accelerating its digital transformation defining a new corporate organization and announcing the direct management of its e-commerce, in line with an increasingly digitally integrated vision aimed at personalizing the experience and strengthening the relationship with the customer across all brand touchpoints.

“After Moncler Genius, which rewrote rules and conventions and explored new ways of dialogue, we are at another turning point in the way we interact with our community. We have decided to directly manage our e-commerce, and soon we will offer a new platform concept where the experience will be at the center of an ever more tailored customer journey.

At Moncler, every project ranging from the definition of collections to product development and events’ concept definition should be ‘digital first’ and must therefore be inspired and designed to perfectly fit digital platforms as the first touchpoint with the customer, to then be spread across all other channels.

This new approach requires a rapid organizational, cultural and technological evolution and opens us up to a future full of creativity, experimentation and “contamination” of content as well as interactions with our consumers on all social channels.

With the acceleration of our digital strategy Moncler aims to double the share of its online business over the next three years”, comments Remo Ruffini, Moncler’s Chairman and CEO.

ORGANIZATION AND DIGITAL CULTURE

To support the evolution of Moncler’s strategic vision and amplify digital opportunities, the company has created a new “Digital, Engagement and Transformation” function. The function has the mission of implementing brand strategy across all digital channels, thus giving life to innovative client services and experiences, accelerating the presence in all forms of digital commerce and diffusing a digital culture across the whole organization.

These important objectives also require deep knowledge of local particularities, culture and developments as well as strong responsiveness in execution. In particular in China, the company is strengthening its local digital team with specialist roles dedicated to the definition of a targeted strategy and to digital innovation and experimentation.

In this context, the company will continue to make use of its external ecosystem, benefiting from exchanges with the most innovative start-ups as well as collaborations with open innovation platforms and acceleration hubs which allow the company to be an active part of a stimulating cross-disciplinary and cross-sectoral system.

OMNICHANNEL

Following a fruitful collaboration with YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP during which Moncler’s e-commerce business has grown and developed well beyond expectations, Moncler announces the internalization of its e-commerce channel. Starting with the United States and Canada in October 2020, the implementation will be progressively done and completed in 2021.

In addition, Moncler will launch a fully integrated omnichannel e-commerce platform in 2021 which, in addition to being technologically advanced, will take an innovative approach towards the client.

The new platform concept will be inspired by the world of entertainment, guaranteeing fluid navigation and offering a state-of-the-art experience in addition to customized content and services including product personalization features. The entire journey will be characterized by the highest attention to client experience both in terms of viewing modes as well as in terms of communication and assistance.

Moncler’s omnichannel model is defined around a multichannel experience and purchasing process where online and offline coexist. The journey is built around a customer who follows non-linear purchasing paths and who interacts with the brand in the physical store, as well as online and across social channels while always living a consistent, tailored and seamless experience. This omnichannel approach also provides Moncler with new opportunities for experimentation and collaboration with other digital commerce channels so the experience with the brand is relevant and unique everywhere.

With the acceleration of the use of technology by consumers, Moncler’s clienteling is becoming increasingly relationship-driven and is supported by social platforms and digital tools such as video messaging, digital appointments, distance sales and phygital events, which creates unprecedented synergies between physical stores and digital touchpoints. Following the success of the Weibo livestream for the 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara collection which generated 32 million views in one day, Moncler will continue to implement and experiment real time, live sales and livestreaming programs, always searching for new customer engagement and community development tools. This will only be strictly in line with Moncler’s brand equity and positioning.

Digital acceleration also continues to contribute to the evolution of the tools available to store staff, and the way they work and interact with the customer. Working with the “Monclient” application, client advisors are able to quickly collect information on products available both in the store and across all other sales channels, and manage digital payments and after-sales requests without going through checkout, while also being able to view information relating to the customer and their preferences. In addition, the digitization of the RFID-NFC anti-counterfeiting system, which already allows the univocal identification of the garment through smartphone, is evolving through blockchain technology.

DIGITAL INTELLIGENCE

Moncler further continues to strengthen its investments in digital intelligence, digital performance and consumer insights tools with a new set of technological platforms.

This will enable the transition from big data to an actionable and more qualitative smart data strategy aimed at building a unique and complete consumer overview while supporting the company’s decision-making processes in real time.

The use of Artificial Intelligence and its predictive ability already applied to quality control and warehouse management, demand planning and store replenishment, will be extended to new areas such as product recommendations on the e-commerce channel, client service interactions, merchandising and pricing.