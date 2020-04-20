Mr. Saturday Drops SS20 Artist Relief Capsule

Mr. Saturday (@heymrsaturday) - the emerging, storytelling brand founded and designed by 25-year old Joey Gollish (@joey_saturday) - has just released its Spring/Summer 2020 Artist Relief Capsule to help combat the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic online at heymrsaturday.com.

In an effort to help inspire other brands and companies to start initiatives for creatives in their own cities and communities, 50% of each piece purchased will support a $10,000 donation to the TOArtist Response Fund through HXOUSE - Toronto’s next generation creative incubator and accelerator - and the Toronto Arts Council. The remaining 50% of purchases will support the factories making supplies for healthcare workers, their staff, and their community.

Joey’s goal is to raise a total of $20,000 to be dispersed by HXOUSE and the Toronto Arts Council for the creative community. This Spring/Summer 2020 capsule is the brand’s way of advocating for people to continue to stay home, and with the purchase of these sweat sets, customers can also contribute to keeping their community safe and creatives able to create. The Mr. Saturday Spring/Summer 2020 Artist Relief Capsule is now available at heymrsaturday.com.