Salvatore Ferragamo Introduces the New Classic Logo and Hi-Tech Styles starring in the Brand's SS20 Advertising Campaign

Salvatore Ferragamo celebrates self-expression, individuality and, above all, freedom in the new Spring/Summer 2020 campaign inspired by brightness and sunshine, with a focus on Ferragamo’s timeless eyewear styles.

Shot by Harley Weir, under the creative direction of Paul Andrew, the images portray a sense of ease and confidence in which two of the brand’s most emblematic eyewear designs take center stage with their sophisticated and luminous shapes.

The Classic Logo styles for her, both offered in the sunglass and optical version, evoke the brand’s ready to wear collection featuring subtle constructions in lightweight metal with a radiant gold or rose finish. These fashionable round frames are enhanced with a zip decoration and hand-applied leather inserts around the upper front rim. The temples are also covered in leather to create a harmonious balance with the colors of the lenses available in the sunglass offering.

The classic Ferragamo metal logo and the iconic Gancini on the adjustable pads add a further note of timeless elegance to the look.

The High-Tech concept for him comes to life in both sunglass and optical form, featuring premium materials in exclusive combinations and intense nuances. Frames are modern, streamlined and charismatic, characterized by rectangular shapes in subtle metal with a gold, palladium or gunmetal finish. Here the nappa leather inserts are integrated around the lenses and on the lower bar of the double bridge design to enhance the House’s intricate craftsmanship.

The iconic Gancini decorates the adjustable pads and the thin temples are engraved with the Ferragamo logo and detailed with cut out temple tips for added allure.

The new styles are available in all Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques and through selected retailers as well as at www.ferragamo.com from £295- £310. The optical frames are available through selected retailers worldwide.