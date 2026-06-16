Source Debates Returns with Unfiltered Conversations on AI, Supply Chains and the Future of Fashion

Source Fashion’s thought-provoking Source Debates stage will return for the July 2026 edition with a programme designed to tackle some of the biggest questions facing the fashion industry today. Taking place from 7–9 July at Excel London, the interactive stage will bring together industry experts, buyers, manufacturers and thought leaders to explore the challenges, contradictions and opportunities shaping the future of fashion sourcing and production.

Returning after its absence from the January edition, Source Debates has been created to encourage open discussion around the issues keeping fashion businesses awake at night. From artificial intelligence and overproduction to regulation, circularity, supply chain resilience and consumer behaviour, the programme is designed to challenge assumptions, provoke new thinking and help businesses navigate an increasingly complex operating environment.

Credits: Source Fashion

As the industry continues to face economic uncertainty, changing legislation, evolving consumer expectations and growing pressure to deliver both commercial and sustainability outcomes, Source Debates provides a platform for honest conversations about what meaningful progress looks like and how businesses can adapt to thrive.

Debate highlights include:

Will AI replace sourcing and buyers? Hosted by Jo Ward, Co-Founder and Director, Our Fashion Fix. As artificial intelligence moves beyond forecasting and planning into design, sourcing and product development, this debate explores what parts of buying and sourcing can realistically be automated and where human expertise remains essential.

Can buyers reduce overproduction or is the system just broken? Hosted by Jo Ingham, Co-Founder and Director, Our Fashion Fix. Examining the role buyers play in addressing fashion's overproduction problem and whether commercial realities continue to drive unsustainable levels of output.

Is policy enough of a lever for real impact? Hosted by Joseph Mountain, Director, Future Fashion Fair. Exploring whether legislation such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), Digital Product Passports and green claims regulation can truly drive industry change, or whether progress ultimately depends on business behaviour and collaboration.

Can British manufacturing help fashion build more resilient supply chains? Hosted by Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director, Source Fashion, and Jenny Holloway, MD, Fashion Enter. Investigating whether nearshoring and UK production can help brands respond to ongoing disruption, rising costs and growing uncertainty.

Repair, resale and repeat: can circular models actually deliver profit? Hosted by Millie Webb and Saskia Borchardt-Hume, Founders, Thread Ahead. Tackling one of the industry's most pressing questions as brands seek to balance sustainability ambitions with commercial performance.

Can we get consumers to care about sustainability and not just price? Hosted by Gemma Meatheringham, Founder, The Elephant in my Wardrobe. Exploring the disconnect between consumer attitudes and purchasing behaviour, and what needs to change to make sustainable fashion commercially viable at scale.

Are you really factory ready? Hosted by Caroline Trend, Owner, Rosebudd Agency. Unpacking the challenges brands face when moving into sampling and production and exploring how stronger supplier relationships can help businesses avoid costly mistakes.

How can you make fashion into a career for life? Hosted by Bernie Yates, Lecturer, Central Saint Martins. Exploring how businesses can retain talent, support long-term career growth and create environments where people can build fulfilling careers within the fashion industry.

Can we rethink the manufacturing model – is the current system broken? Bringing together industry perspectives on whether fashion's long-established manufacturing model remains fit for purpose in a rapidly changing world.

The debates reflect the realities facing modern fashion businesses, where commercial pressures increasingly intersect with sustainability commitments, supply chain challenges and technological transformation. Rather than offering simple answers, the sessions are designed to encourage discussion, challenge conventional thinking and equip attendees with practical insights they can take back into their organisations.

Credits: Source Fashion

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, said: "The fashion industry is facing some of the most significant challenges it has seen in decades. Businesses are navigating rapid technological change, increasing regulatory requirements, ongoing supply chain disruption and growing pressure to deliver against sustainability commitments, often while operating in extremely challenging commercial conditions.

"Source Debates was created to provide a space for honest, open discussion around these issues. The programme is deliberately designed to ask difficult questions, challenge established thinking and bring together different perspectives from across the industry. We don't claim to have all the answers, but we believe meaningful progress starts with meaningful conversation. By bringing together buyers, brands, manufacturers and industry experts, Source Debates creates an opportunity for the industry to collectively explore the challenges ahead and identify the practical actions needed to build a more resilient and responsible future."

Credits: Source Fashion

Source Debates will take place alongside Source Fashion's wider July 2026 content programme at Excel London from 7–9 July 2026, bringing together audited manufacturers, sourcing professionals, brands and industry experts from across the global fashion supply chain.