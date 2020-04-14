Stahl becomes member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials

Waalwijk, the Netherlands, April 14, 2020 – Stahl, world leader in specialty chemistry for coatings, processing and treatments for many everyday materials, has joined the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB).

As a member of the RSB, Stahl can access the expertise of RSB community members all over the world as well as contribute the company’s expertise to the continuous development of the RSB’s sustainability standard.

Stahl’s membership of the RSB adds to the company’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the basis for the responsible production and management of chemicals and products. “Stahl is pleased to join the RSB community, which we feel is strongly aligned with our own ongoing strategic initiatives regarding renewable carbon content and supply chain transparency,” said John Fletcher, Group Director Corporate Affairs at Stahl. “We look forward to being an active RSB member and highly value the opportunity to work with an industry leader in supply chain certification and expertise in the overall area of environmental systems.”

Welcoming Stahl to the RSB community, Executive Director Rolf Hogan added, “As RSB continues to develop its standard and apply it in more and more markets globally, the voices of committed and experienced companies like Stahl are absolutely key to ensuring RSB’s approach remains at the very forefront of market demands and social & environmental sustainability. We are so pleased to welcome a world leader like Stahl and see them committing to achieving the unparalleled sustainability and supply chain assurance offered by RSB for their customers around the world.”

The RSB standard

Covering a range of social and environmental issues, and well suited to support the most innovative technologies and approaches in chemicals and textiles, as well as other fields, the RSB Standard is widely acknowledged as being the most robust and credible of its kind. Composed of a variety of different standards, the RSB Standard has been designed and continuously developed to support certification in all circumstances, anywhere in the world.

Achieving RSB Certification

Stahl has defined its ambition to achieving RSB certification of its Waalwijk facility by 2021. This underlines the company’s commitment to driving sustainability and transparency throughout its supply chains, contributing to a sustainable bioeconomy.

About Stahl

Stahl creates specialty chemistry for coatings, processing, and treatments of many different everyday materials. Our chemistry gives the things we use the properties they require to last longer, feel softer, resist scratching, diffuse heat, and be recycled and upcycled. As a world leader, we use responsible chemistry that meets tomorrow’s needs – for our customers and society. In particular, we serve high-end industries in mobility, fashion & footwear, architecture & construction, interior spaces and paint, ink & packaging. In close collaboration with our partners, we initiate activities that promote transparency and provide high-performing, low-impact solutions to drive the transition to a fully sustainable supply chain and circular economy. “If it can be imagined, it can be created.”

About the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB)