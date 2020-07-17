The LVMH 2020 Innovation Award recognizes three new companies: Crobox, Desserto and Onestock

Crobox first place winner

Desserto, 2nd place, special mention and favorite of the jury in the sustainable materials category.

First Germany, then Monaco and now France recognize the talent of the young Mexicans who develop Desserto, the vegan cactus leather.

In a digital ceremony from Paris, France, the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) group made up of 75 most recognized brands in the world luxury market recognized by three new companies: Crobox, Desserto and Onestock.

The winner of the LVMH Innovation Award 2020 (https://www.lvmh.com/lvmh-innovation-award-2020/ ) was the Dutch company Crobox, followed by Desserto, the Mexican nopal skin. "Special mention, jury prize, favorite in the sustainable materials space, second place winner is Desserto" announced Ian Rogers, Digital Director of LVM ", with which the company Adriano Di Marti, by Adrián López Velarde and Marte Cázarez, reaffirms as one of the most recognized sustainable products in the world.

Crobox analyzes consumer behavior to tell brands what customers like about their products, highlighting the characteristics that will encourage shopping. Desserto produces a vegan cactus leather grown in Mexico, while OneStock has devised an innovative stock unification service that makes the products available in all sales channels. The final winner, Crobox, founded in the Netherlands in 2014 by Leonard Wolters, Rodger Buyvoets and Sjoerd Mulder.

Desserto recently received the Green Product Award 2020 in Munich, Germany; Prize for sustainability at the Monte Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW) 2020 in Monaco and now in France stands out in second place in this contest in which 1275 startups from 79 countries participated. No Mexican company had previously managed to figure at this level.

Undoubtedly, Desserto is becoming an iconic product of Mexico, being mentioned alongside tequila in some international media, and recognized as one of the most innovative and sustainable products that could transform the planet.

Both the winning company and the finalists will receive support and advice from LVMH Group investment specialists and will develop a partnership with LVMH and its Maisons. They can also join the Group's incubator at Station F: La Maison des Startups LVMH.

LVMH is the only group present in the five main sectors of the luxury market: wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

Desserto, was born as an attractive sustainable alternative, free of animal cruelty, free of toxic chemicals, phthalates and free of PVC, in a global context of attention to the urgency of acting in favor of the environment. It Is partially biodegradable and has the technical specifications demanded by different industries, such as fashion, furniture, leather goods, even the automotive industry.