Title: German exhibition centres play important role in corona vaccinations

Corona virus vaccination centres are currently being set up and vaccination schedules planned throughout Germany. Individual exhibition halls in Germany play an important role in this for local vaccination campaigns in many cities. This is true for most of Germany's 15 largest exhibition centres, but many smaller venues are also used in the campaign to keep the population in their respective regions healthy. This was the result of an evaluation by AUMA - Association of the German Trade Fair Industry. The first vaccination centres have been ready for use since mid-December 2020.

Complex processes have to be set up, from scheduling and visitor control to procurement and storage of the vaccine, data controlling, doctor consultation and vaccination. The exhibition centres in Germany are very well equipped for this mammoth task: they have excellent public transport connections, suitable rooms, modern sanitary facilities, ventilation systems, high security standards and offer high-quality technical support. As a rule, only a small part of the capacity on the exhibition centres is used for the vaccination campaigns; the majority of the space is reserved for the main business, which is expected to get started again in the course of the first half of 2021: organising exhibitions, conferences and events.

Foto: Messe Karlsruhe / Jürgen Rösner via AUMA