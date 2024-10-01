Trimco Group and Kezzler partner to offer a seamless DPP solution for the textile & footwear industry

Today marks a new chapter for the apparel industry. Since Ursula von der Leyen's 2019 announcement of the Digital Product Passport (DPP), brands have faced uncertainty over the new regulatory requirements mandating detailed traceability for sustainability. The complexities of compliance have overshadowed the promise of unlocking significant value. Many brands have struggled to adapt, especially in a climate marked by an energy crisis and global conflict, which has further complicated trading conditions.

In response to these challenges, global leaders Trimco Group and Kezzler are making a bold strategic move to simplify compliance and enhance value across the textile and footwear sector. Today, they announce the launch of a collaboration that provides brands with a seamless end-to-end solution for managing every aspect of their value chain—upstream, downstream, and everything in between. This innovative collaboration is designed to streamline operations and accelerate time to value for brands, offering a level of simplicity and efficiency never before available in the industry.

Credits: Trimco Group

Redefining Digitization: A New Era of Innovation Begins

Trimco Group and Kezzler have embarked on a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the textile and footwear industry's approach to supply chain management. By combining Trimco Group's capabilities in supply chain traceability, data management, and RFID solutions with Kezzler's innovative digital ID technology, they have developed a collaborative solution designed to improve how apparel brands manage their supply chains. This initiative aims to support brand identity while addressing regulatory compliance and sustainability, providing a practical solution that aligns with the industry's current needs.

With an expansive global footprint and thousands of customers already in production, this partnership will deliver unparalleled value to brands across Europe, North America, and Asia. By pooling both Trimco Group and Kezzler’s expertise and resources, the collaboration will drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation at every stage of the apparel and footwear product lifecycle.

“Together we are setting a new standard by providing a seamless solution for brands worldwide. Brands who are trying to tackle the onslaught of textile regulation and reach for true circularity can now get full support in their journey from the Trimco Group-Kezzler partnership. You truly can't have one without the other.,” said Camilla Mjelde, Compliance & Sustainability Director of Trimco Group. “It’s a farewell to endless lists and manual work, jumping from one tool to another. It’s about time we make solutions accessible for brands and this is only achievable through collaboration.”

“Life is different now. For years I have heard from clients dealing with the confusion of multiple suppliers working on a program that is struggling to get past pilot. With this announcement, that problem has gone away. Kezzler and Trimco Group together deliver one platform that solves upstream traceability, downstream functionality, compliance and labelling, whether care label or RFID, all on GS1 standards with a global support model. This is undeniably the beginning of a new chapter in regulatory compliance, product digitization and supply chain transparency,” added Cyrus Gilbert-Rolfe, Chief Commercial Officer of Kezzler. “By combining our strengths, we’re delivering a solution that not only meets the current needs of our industry but anticipates the challenges of tomorrow.”