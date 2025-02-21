Trimco Group introduces next-level traceability

ProductDNA® was one of the first-of-a-kind tools to offer a comprehensive solution that helps brands monitor, report, assess, and optimise their supply chain - all in one place. The platform helps brands gather clear information and back up green claims with data, avoiding greenwashing and helping them prepare for the Digital Product Passport mandates.

With its new release, Product DNA 2.0, Trimco Group takes traceability to the next level by leveraging strategic partnerships with industry-leading standards: bluesign®, Higg Worldly, and amfori BSCI, and incorporating Azure AI into their Greentech solutions. ProductDNA 2.0 aims to streamline the traceability process and ensure the authenticity of information from the source.

“The focus for Trimco Group is to let Brands continue to use the environmental tools of their choice - and we offer to gather data in ONE central place, reducing platform and audit fatigue where possible”, mentions Sustainability and Compliance Director, Camilla Mjelde.

Key initiatives of the new Product DNA 2.0 include:

Verified Data Authenticity: Ensuring data accuracy and integrity by sourcing information directly from Source. Seamless Data Integration: Facilitating effortless data flow across the supply chain to enhance transparency and reduce administrative workload. Greentech Integration: Embracing green Technology Azure AI to bolster traceability efforts, making it easier for textile, footwear, and workwear brands to access and utilise verified data.

Partnerships:

One of the key features of the new version is the inclusion of partnerships with verified data providers. Trimco Group’s commitment to social, environmental, and chemical management is demonstrated through collaborations with industry-leading standards: bluesign®, Higg Worldly, and amfori BSCI. These partnerships reinforce Trimco's dedication to upholding the highest standards of due diligence and traceability in the textile industry.

bluesign®: bluesign equips brands, manufacturers and chemical suppliers with the tools and solutions to meet ever-higher sustainability standards. bluesign supports industries committed to safer workplaces, increased levels of environmental responsibility, leading to deeper consumer trust and enhanced enterprise value.

Trimco partners with Bluesign to ensure that “bluesign verified environmental assessment data ” can flow into ProductDNA’s certificate manager module. In this way, brands and facilities that already utilize bluesigns environmental audits and setup - won't get platform fatigue as we connect data together.

WORLDLY: Worldly is the leading supply chain sustainability data and insights platform for the consumer goods and apparel industries. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies’ value chains, operations and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry and labour.

By connecting to WORDLY, Trimco Group gets data directly from WOLRDY API into our ProductDNA certificate manager module of both environmental impacts (Higg Fem) and Social due diligence (Higg SFLM).

amfori BSCI: amfori is the leading non-profit business association of global commerce that enables organisations to enhance human prosperity, use natural resources responsibly and drive open trade globally.

“As an amfori member, Trimco Group is well accustomed to this in-depth social management tool, and we are so glad to ensure we can let verified BSCI audit results flow directly into our certificate manager for other brands that are also amfori members to utilize.”, concludes Camilla Mjelde.

Advancing Traceability with Cutting-Edge Technology -Azure AI

In 2025, Trimco Group is set to step up its traceability offering. The best of all worlds is the direct API connectivity with Trimco’s partners for verified data from the source.

The alternative to direct API, when that is not feasible, is leveraging Trimco Group’s enhanced deployment of Azure AI - where Trimco uses AI to convert certificates, audits, and documents into business-ready data". In this way, Trimco aims to reduce the supplier network's workload and ensure the documents uploaded are accurately matched with the relevant data required.