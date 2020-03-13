Vegan Fashion Week™ Returns to Los Angeles Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

An ode to nature and the current state of our planet

Los Angeles, California (March 12th, 2020) — Despite multiple iconic event cancellations and travel restrictions due to coronavirus, Vegan Fashion Week™ returns to Los Angeles in April. The leading ethical fashion movement decided the Fall 2020 show must go on.

“Now is a very important time to share our message and draw connections between sustainability and ethics. Animal exploitation is directly linked to the virus outbreak, the Australian bushfires, the Amazonian forest fires and our current global environmental crisis. I want to inspire positive change and elevate the conversation through fashion, because fashion is activism.” says Vegan Fashion Week™ creator and fashion activist, Emmanuelle Rienda.

This year’s theme, “Expansion”, will explore the challenges surrounding ecological and climate change through the lenses of fashion, ethics, sustainability and animal rights. We will present innovative alternatives to fur, leather, silk and wool. Fashion is the semiotic representation of our social and political climate, and Vegan Fashion Week™ is the unapologetic voice leading the charge for change.

“I truly loved the awareness during Paris Fashion Week but talking about climate change in a sea of leather on the runway is cognitive dissonance” says Rienda.

The threefold event inclusive of a designer showroom, a panel series and a collective fashion show, will take place in an intimate setting by invitation only, with measures to protect the health of event participants, reduce carbon footprint and focus on an elite showcase of 20 international fashion designers & innovators selected for their creativity, core values and impact.

Fashion expert & curator, Emmanuelle Rienda is known for discovering and featuring the new wave of conscious creatives leading the way in compassionate sustainability. This season, VFW is proud to present Romania based Julien Esteves Berthier and his AW20/21 collection “La Nausée”, a French luxury unisex brand created for those who seek quality and sustainability, for those fashion-aware people that form part of a generation with strong values and aesthetic requirements. It emphasizes in high quality plant-based Knitwear, striving to innovate, and vibrant woven pieces to paint a real-life mood board.

###

Vegan Fashion Week™ is dedicated to elevating ethical fashion globally and to raising awareness of cruelty-free practices. The concept awoke the interest of governments and companies, as well as activated several collaborations to solidify Los Angeles as the leading ethical fashion destination in the world. Vegan Fashion Week™ is a creative ode to the end of animal exploitation and a celebration of human evolution.