Vivienne Hu pays tribute to Americana and the romanticism of the Southwest in her Fall/Winter 2020 collection

New York - Friday, 7th of February - An exciting new collection by New York based designer VIVIENNE HU plays on old Americana soul and neutrals hues of the canyons.

The Fall/Winter 2020 collection debuted at New York Fashion week, Spring Studios. The women’s ready-to-wear collection featured forty looks that could be described as cowboy chic essentials, dreamy fighter pilot leatherwear and smartly tailored down jackets.

”I was inspired by the beauty and sheer magnitude of the great American Southwest. I think it was Antelope Canyon that first stole my breath away”. Said Hu. “In this collection, I hope to capture the nostalgia of witnessing such natural grandeur while playing on the lore of the west”.

Not only did the collection include footwear and accessories, but it also involved collaborations with Sustainable Fur producer, Saga Furs and Luxury Danish Jewelry line, Shamballa Jewels. The final runway look boasted an impressive price tag of $200,000 with its diamond and gold embellished gown.

The Vivienne Hu collection is crafted in the finest Italian fabrics and produced in it’s home of state, New York.

VIVIENNE HU’s powerfully feminine collections pair classic silhouettes with modern details. Her architectural structures are strongly inspired by the spirit of downtown New York, where the brand has found a home. Her collection has been gracing New York Fashion Week since 2014. Today, the collection includes womenswear, handbags, shoes, accessories and cosmetics.