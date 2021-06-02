Is singer Harry Styles launching a beauty brand?

British singer Harry Styles is thought to be launching a beauty brand after registering a company which names him in the filing.

Formed on May 25th, the private limited company is called Please As Holdings Limited, listing both Styles and long time executive assistant Emma Spring as company directors.

The purpose of its business is the wholesale of perfume and cosmetics. Social media users have been speculating as to the name of the brand, which some are suggesting will be called SHE, the initials of the singer’s name spelled backwards: Styles, Harry Edward.

While the trademark could also be used for Styles’ music merch, a beauty brand or fragrance may be a bankable brand extension for Styles, who’s signature genderless style has been as defining for his image as has his music.

Unisex categories such as fragrance, nail polish and jewellery could see Styles take a lead in the celebrity beauty business. While many celebrities have licensing deals with well-known beauty giants such as L’Oreal, no such deal has been announced.