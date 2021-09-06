Jennifer Anniston to launch beauty brand, LolaVie

In a post on Instagram, actress Jennifer Anniston shared two vague images of herself with the caption “Something’s coming” causing a stir among the stars following.

Tagged in the posts is an account for LolaVie, her upcoming beauty brand, with images posted alongside a caption stating the release date of September 8. A minimalistic website counts down the hours to the official launch, with an option to already sign up for newsletters.

The actress, known for her role in the popular television series ‘Friends’, has not shared further details on the brand, however its social media presence already stands at over 14,000 followers.

Fans initially caught wind of a possible beauty launch when the trademark for LolaVie was registered back in 2019. The filing stated that it was set to cover face and body lotions, haircare, bath gel, deodorants and candles, offering a small glimpse into what the brand may be offering.

This launch will not be the first time Anniston has delved into the beauty industry. The actress is also the chief creative officer at Vital Proteins, a specialist in collagen powders, as well as the main ambassador for Aveeno, a natural skincare brand.