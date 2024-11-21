Celebrating Elio Fiorucci: A tribute exhibition at Triennale Milano

Elio Fiorucci was a creative force like no other—an innovator who transformed fashion into an exuberant expression of art, culture, and individuality. As the visionary behind the eponymous brand, he brought a playful, eclectic style to the world, combining elements of pop art, music, and subculture. Known for his groundbreaking retail spaces and fearless embrace of the new, Fiorucci revolutionised the fashion landscape from the 1960s onward.

This November, almost a decade after his passing, Italian museum Triennale Milano has opened its doors to “Elio Fiorucci,” a major retrospective running until March 16, 2025. The exhibition offers an immersive exploration of the designer’s extraordinary life and his enduring impact on global fashion and contemporary culture.

Installation view. Credits: Foto Delfino Sisto Legnani-DSL Studio © Triennale Milano

Three pathways to creativity

Curated by Australian exhibition-maker Judith Clark, with exhibition design by Fabio Cherstich, “Elio Fiorucci” presents the designer’s life and legacy through three thematic pathways, each offering a unique perspective on his creative world. The first pathway focuses on Fiorucci’s personal memories, brought to life through previously unpublished audio recordings. These recordings capture his reflections shortly before his death in 2015, sharing insights into his inspirations, passions, and experiences.

The second pathway delves into his creative and professional achievements, showcasing garments, promotional campaigns, sketches, and archival materials. Visitors can see how Fiorucci’s bold and colorful designs—ranging from iconic leopard prints to playful T-shirts adorned with cherub motifs—blended kitsch and sophistication to forge an enduring visual language. This section also highlights the theatricality of his work, including re-creations of store installations and displays that turned retail into a stage for imagination.

Fiorucci’s influence on culture and community takes center stage in the third pathway, focusing on his collaborations with artists, designers, and musicians. It re-creates Fiorucci’s kaleidoscopic office, filled with eclectic gadgets and memorabilia that inspired his vision, alongside documentation of events like ‘Studio 54’ parties and the installation of public art in his stores.

Installation view. Credits: Delfino Sisto Legnani-DSL Studio © Triennale Milano

Accompanying publications

Visitors to the exhibition can delve deeper into Fiorucci’s world through a comprehensive catalogue published by Italian publishing house Electa. Featuring essays by leading scholars and creatives, the catalogue explores the themes and languages that defined Fiorucci’s career. Another highlight is “Around the World for Elio Fiorucci”, a curated album offering rare insights into his collaborations and personal relationships during the brand’s formative years.

Life and legacy of a revolutionary

Fiorucci was born in Milan in 1935. By the time he opened his first store in 1967, Fiorucci had already carved a niche as a pioneer in retail, blending fashion with music, art, and cultural commentary. His flagship stores in Milan and later New York became cultural landmarks, attracting celebrities and creatives, including Andy Warhol and Keith Haring. Notably, he introduced stretch jeans, an invention that reshaped women’s fashion, and turned retail spaces into immersive experiences that revolutionised the shopping world.

By the late 1970s, Fiorucci’s brand had become a global phenomenon, synonymous with the disco era. Yet his impact wasn’t just about glamour—it was about democratising fashion. His affordable designs brought high style to the masses, blending accessibility with sophistication. Today, the Fiorucci label, now under the direction of entrepreneur Dona Bertarelli and CEO Alessandro Pisani, continues to draw inspiration from its founder’s visionary spirit.