Exquisite New Designers Created the Ultimate Showroom Experience at Scoop AW20

The AW20 edition of Scoop, the UK’s leading premium contemporary womenswear show located at Old Billingsgate Market London from the 9th – 11th February, focused on newness; keeping the show fresh, launching new designers and exquisite cutting-edge fashion. Creating a premium ‘showroom’ experience, Scoop welcomed buyers and buying teams from Harrods, Anthropologie, The Cross, The Mercantile London, Harvey Nichols, Iris Fashion, Liberty London, Fortnum & Mason, El Corte Ingles, Mercer Paris, Galeries Lafayette amongst others.

Favourites with press and buyers including Harvey Nichols were Devotion and Stardust. Designed in Greece by Athina Parnasa, Devotion’s signature style of natural confidence and sexy femininity inspired by Grecian-chic culture and tradition came to life in a vibrant collection of show-stopping dresses. Stardust, a new collection founded by a former Scoop exhibitor, also caught the eye of buyers and influencers with its vibrant, tropical and floral prints.

People’s Republic of Cashmere was taken up by leading department stores, who loved the combination of premium quality cashmere with clean Scandinavian design. Founded by Hong Reese-You and Emilie Fenst, designs reflect a sense of relaxed elegance, focusing on comfort, high quality and strong colours all made from 100% fine quality Mongolian cashmere.

Already stocked by Le Printemps and Le Bon Marche, SAC U.S debuted in the UK at Scoop with its reinvented messenger bags with a pop twist that redefines the spirit of the times. Created by Adélaïde Salvi, founder and designer of the accessories brand MySuelly and the creative agency Coming Soon, SAC U.S is steeped in the authenticity of rock and vintage codes, while bringing them up to date with an original design.

Buyers also adored debut designers Santos Jewellery, Liebre Style boots, Flower and Scent candles, and LeBon toothpaste, as well as the new collections from returning designers Self Cinema, Yolke, Andraab, and OOF Wear.

Karen Radley, Founder and Managing Director of Scoop says: “I was struck by what a wonderful following we have and the number of buyers who fought to get to the show on Sunday. I was just told of two buyers who came from Reading by taxi and another who battled a 7hr trip from Tarporley to get the show – that shows how strong Scoop is. Over the years, Scoop has become renowned by designers and fashion buyers for its exclusive presentation and curated edit of labels from Britain and the rest of the world. This season, I am proud to welcome a number of new designers, many of whom are launching at the show including Lyla Wilde, Orenda, SAC U.S, Ciela Orah, DXMXRK, Devotion, Poppyfield, Sako Loko, Santos Jewellery and many more. We curated the perfect backdrop at Old Billingsgate this season for the designer’s collections.”

Scoop is renowned internationally for its exclusive presentation and expertly curated edit of fashion designers and labels from Britain and the rest of the world, many of whom select the show as their launch pad. The show welcomes premium department stores from across the globe including Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, John Lewis, Voisins, Galeries Lafayette, Beymen and Le Bon Marche as well as independent boutiques such as Aria Boutique, Found, Iris Fashion, Jules B, and Sue Parkinson.

The next Scoop experience returns to the Saatchi Gallery from the 19th - 21st July 2020.