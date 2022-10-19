Fashion stakeholders to convene in Singapore for esteemed sustainability forum

7 September 2022: Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) – the non-profit organisation that fosters collaboration to accelerate impact in the fashion industry – has launched a new international edition of Global Fashion Summit. Traditionally held in Copenhagen, the new edition in Singapore will further focus on the perspectives of manufacturers and supply chain partners to deeper understand how the industry can collaborate to reduce social and environmental impact in the entire value chain. Global Fashion Summit: Singapore Edition will take place on 3 November 2022 at Hilton Singapore Orchard. Tickets are on sale from today.

The theme of Global Fashion Summit: Singapore Edition continues GFA’s focus on ‘Alliances For a New Era’. Under this theme, the Summit will call on the industry to accelerate change - encouraging more alliances between manufacturers, suppliers, investors, brands, NGOs, policymakers and more. It will also examine cross-industry alliances, in a bid to accelerate the transition to a net positive reality.

By bringing the forum to Asia, the new edition will include even more manufacturer and supply chain partner voices in the programme to discuss sustainability challenges, differences, and opportunities to collaborate with brand executives on equal terms. Plenary sessions will consider topics such as: (i) Renewable energy transformation – what does concrete transformation look like from tier 1-3 perspectives and what measures are needed to implement it? (ii) Better wage systems – how can the industry establish fair compensation, underpinned by fair purchasing practices that will help end poverty for millions of garment workers? (iii) Performance measurement – how can the industry accurately measure sustainability performance and tackle data credibility challenges?

Half of the programme will be dedicated to educational and action-oriented business case studies with options for direct interaction and live reactions. These will include tangible learnings and concrete recommendations to mobilise guests to take immediate action following the event.

Image credit: Global Fashion Summit, presented by Global Fashion Agenda

The event will foster further collaboration across stakeholder groups through productive roundtable sessions that create an exchange of views among key decision makers in both the public and private sectors. These meetings will be designed and set up to drive commitments and new alliances for concrete action.

Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, says: “With less than eight years to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we need to create alliances throughout the value chain to accelerate systemic change. It’s clear that manufacturers and supply chain partners play a crucial role and must be included when tackling sustainability. I look forward to the international edition of the Summit in Singapore, through which we can build new and stronger connections in the fashion ecosystem.”

Tickets are on sale from today, including Regular ($500-745+VAT), Premium ($855-945 +VAT) and NGO ($395 +VAT). Combo tickets are also available for those attending both the SAC Annual Member Meeting (1-2 November) and Global Fashion Summit: Singapore Edition.

