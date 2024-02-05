Future+ announces their highly anticipated Paris Summit, Codes of Culture

Future+, a renowned global networking platform at the intersection of creative culture and technology, is excited to announce its upcoming event, the Future+ Paris Summit. Scheduled for February 22, 2024, this one-day summit is set to kick off NFT Paris and Paris Fashion Week.

The Future+ Paris Summit is designed to be a melting pot of ideas and innovation, where industry founders, visionaries, and disruptors come together. It aims to foster engaging discussions and create immersive experiences that seamlessly dive into how fashion, luxury and commerce are being impacted and transformed by emerging technologies.

This summit presents an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders and founders across luxury fashion and technology to connect, share insights, and explore the boundaries of what's possible. As the world of fashion and art increasingly intersects with cutting-edge technology, the Future+ Paris Summit is poised to be a catalyst for groundbreaking ideas and collaborations.

We're set for a captivating day and packed agenda at our upcoming event in Paris on the 22nd of February. With an already impressive lineup of corporate and individual members, the anticipation is high. If you haven't joined us yet, I encourage you to sign up on our website at futureplus.xyz. Applications are open, and we're looking forward to share more exciting details soon. See you in Paris! Ashumi Sangvhi, founder & CEO of Future+

Attendees of the summit can expect a day filled with inspiring thought leadership, interactive panels, and networking opportunities. Highlights include an opening keynote by Ian Rogers, CXO of Ledger and Seth Goldstein from Bright Moments, as well as engaging discussions from companies executives including Aura Blockchain, Karl Lagerfeld, Beyond Luxury, Arianee, Chalhoub group, Studio Three, and Puig to name a few. Moreover, our exciting partners include Uniqly, EON, CW8 Communication, Aura Blockchain Consortium, Magic Labs, FashionUnited, MUSE Frame, Ledger, EPAM, Selfridges, Karl Lagerfeld with more announcing soon.

The Future+ Paris Summit is not just an event; it's a movement towards a more interconnected and innovative world where fashion, art, and technology coexist in harmony. We invite you to join us in Paris to be part of this extraordinary journey.

For more information on membership to Future+ please visit the Future+ website.

About Future+

Future+ is a global networking platform that brings together C-Suite, founders, and disruptors working at the forefront of creative culture and technology. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Future+ is dedicated to facilitating fashion’s most pressing conversations around innovation and emerging technologies.