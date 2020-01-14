Gallery FASHION 25 to 27 January 2020 / SHOWROOM CONCEPT 24 to 28. January 2020 ++

In addition to even more brand power and numerous ‘new entries’, the January 2020 edition of this unique trade platform offers an informative programme with a couple of new events, which has been expanded with industry experts.

On Saturday, 25 January 2020 the accompanying line-up will start with lectures by VDMD and Scalerion, an individual retail advice by ‚TM in Dialogue‘, on Sunday, 26 January 2020 it will be continued with the Gallery FASHION TRENDVIEW, an award and designer presentations by VDMD, further lectures by Fashion Cloud, the panel discussion moderated by Stephan Huber, editor-in-chief of Style in Progress, a ‚matchmaking on the bus‘ by NRW.International and the popular industry get-together.