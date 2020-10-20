Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida will be the stage of TCN’S return to the fashion shows

TCN will be the brand in charge of inaugurating on Friday with an individual show that marks its return to the catwalks.

CN, worldwide referent of the beachwear universe, returns to the Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida, which will take place from October 22nd to 25th, at the Expomeloneras in Maspalomas, under the co-organization of the Cabildo of Gran Canaria and IFEMA. The brand is committed to a collection faithful to its origins and TCN’s characteristic lifestyle: a boho chic without stridencies that is identified by its style and its characteristic “je ne sais quoi”.

Sant Remy is the central theme of the Spring Summer TCN 2021 collection. Provence and its lavender fields are the main characters of a story of unique and unrepeatable moments where the TCN woman dresses for her ethereal and light summer.

TCN will be the Brand in charge of opening the day on Friday (at 16) with an individual show that will mark its return to the catwalks, having chosen Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida after two editions without participating in fashion shows.

About Gran Canaria Moda Cálida’s program

Gran Canaria Moda Cálida is an action program for the textile industry in the island, created by the Gran Canaria’s Council Department of Industry, Commerce and Crafts, which has the counseling of the Asociación de Creadores de Moda de España (ACME), associated institution from 2017. Fashion is for this organization a growing sector with many possibilities for the industrial development and Gran Canaria represents the framework in which designers and companies support their projects.