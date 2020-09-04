Micam Milano at the starting line #Strongertogether

MICAM Chair Siro Badon: “After the lockdown, MICAM offers a concrete opportunity for our member companies in the footwear industry to relaunch the business”.

MICAM MILANO AT THE STARTING LINE: MORE THAN 500 EXHIBITORS AND OVER 5000 BUYERS, PRIMARILY FROM ITALY AND EUROPE, HAVE CONFIRMED THEIR PARTICIPATION

The event will be held in a flexible, complete format in perfect safety with the goal of relaunching the market.

A challenge met with responsibility and determination: MICAM Milano is preparing to shine a spotlight on the courage of the enterprises who have insisted that the trade fair must take place despite today’s complicated international scenario. Inspired by this conscientious desire to relaunch the industry, edition number 90 of the International Footwear Show, coming up at Fiera Milano September 20 through 23, 2020, is preparing to showcase the proposals of more than 500 companies and has already received confirmation of the participation of over 5000 international buyers, primarily from within Italy and Europe. “MICAM Milano will be the first large-scale event to be held at Fiera Milano Rho since the lockdown, an event offering a concrete opportunity for companies in the footwear industry to relaunch the business,” explains MICAM Chair Siro Badon. “It’s the first milestone in the new sales campaign of a strategic sector of the Italian economy. Meeting in person at the trade fair is still the best way of negotiating orders, allowing buyers to see and touch samples and above all, by participating in the event, to talk to colleagues and dealers in the industry about where the market is headed, identifying the trends of the future before they arrive. I also wish to emphasise that government funding for Italian companies participating in international trade fairs is a concrete solution for supporting the relaunching of the industry on world markets. Funding made available by Simest offers special contributions and non-repayable grants for Italian exhibitors participating in the trade show”.

INITIATIVES AND CONTENT: NEW LAYOUT, SAME QUALITY AS EVER

MICAM Milano will occupy pavilions 1,2,3,4 and 6. Pavilions 1 and 3 will be renamed Premium and host the most exclusive products featured at MICAM, and for the first time there will be an area occupied by MIPEL (the world’s most prominent leather and bags show) and TheOneMilano Special, featured by MICAM (featuring prêt-à-porter women’s fashions) in an original format that promises to offer new opportunities for visiting buyers.

The MICAM X area, a laboratory for innovative ideas, will host meetings and initiatives focusing on the four major themes launched in the February 2020 edition of the show: The future of retail, Sustainability, Trends and materials, Heritage & Future. Wonderland will be an unusual area in Pavilion 3 inspired by the second chapter of MICAM in Wonderland, the fairytale providing the theme of the September edition. Then there are the Emerging Designers. There can be no true relaunching of the industry unless we build our future with young people: this is why there is a special area set aside for them once again at this edition, confirming MICAM’s vocation for showcasing the most promising talents.

SAFETY FIRST, IN PERFECT COMFORT

Protection of the health of exhibitors, visitors and staff involved in the organisation of the event will be guaranteed by guidelines developed with Fiera Milano to ensure the highest standards of safety. The measures adopted by Fiera Milano in compliance with the guidelines issued by the international associations concerned, UFI (Global Association of the Exhibition Industry) and EMECA (European Major Exhibition Centres Association), including new entrance methods, further refine the guidelines for management of visitor flows: from preregistration to arrival in the trade fair and congress centre, with broad, straight, specially organised routes guiding visitors through the halls, common areas and refreshment points. The presence of these and other measures provides buyers and exhibitors with a guarantee that they will be able to enjoy all the usual opportunities to do their work, meet and negotiate deals in absolute comfort, enjoying all the services offered by the trade fair directly and immediately.

#STRONGERTOGETHER: STARTING AGAIN WITH NEW VALUE

This September’s fair, number 90, will be much more than a particularly significant edition in the history of MICAM. It will be a great opportunity to bring new life to the world of fashion accessories, restoring our faith in the power of business meetings and discussions among professionals, creative designers, and members of the footwear trade and the sectors featured in the other shows held on the same dates. After the darkness of the past few months, the 90th edition will be a promise kept, thanks to footwear companies’ refusal to lose heart in the face of difficulty, looking forward to the future and continuing to create elegance and beauty with carefully studied collections, thanks to the buyers who are confirming their intention to visit MICAM despite the events of this year, and thanks to synergies with other trade shows: #strongertogether, now more than ever!

The exhibition offering will be completed thanks to dates that overlap with HOMI Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, an event focusing on Fashion Accessories, Costume Jewellery and Trendy Jewellery, also at Fiera Milano Rho September 19 through 22, and with Lineapelle, an international trade show for leather, accessories, components, fabrics, synthetics and models, held on September 22 and 23. MICAM Milano is coming up September 20 through 23, 2020.