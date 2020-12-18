Micam Milano wins the ICMA Award and renews its image and content

Scheduled for March 21 through 23, 2021 at Fieramilano (Rho), MICAM Milano, the world’s leading footwear trade show, promoted by Assocalzaturifici, is ready to serve a market that is responding with resilience, attempting to provide the right amount of space for all sectors of the industry. At this time of great change, MICAM has reinvented itself, representing itself with irony and imagination and obtaining plenty of approval and consensus, thanks in part to contributions from the ITA Agency, Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development and the Region of Lombardy.

MICAM’s CREATIVE STORY WINS THE 2020 ICMA AWARD

The advertising campaign MICAM in Wonderland and the related integrated communication plan prepared by MM Company with accounting by Laureri Associates have won the gold medal at the ICMA International Creative Media Award for best social media project of 2020. MICAM Milano succeeded in the enterprise of using an ironic approach and a metaphysical fairy tale world to re-enact some of the most significant moments in the best-known and most universal of fairy tales in a series of photos and videos. The creative idea, which made its debut in February 2020, has been nicknamed #micamtales: a collection of fairy-tales reinterpreted with a contemporary twist. The first fairy-tale was MICAM in Wonderland, a surreal transposition of the iconic tale told in three separate chapters:

in the first chapter, in February 2020, the central character found herself stuck in a room, in a setting that included a multitude of elements and details evoking the story, such as the “Eat me” biscuits and “Drink me” bottles used at all the catering outlets in MICAM;

in the second chapter, in September 2020, guests were moved outside, where the banquet that was the subject of the advertising campaign was set up, and where a series of amusing events took place: Alice took tea in the company of a white rabbit, the only guest at the party, a bit of a flop despite the fervid preparations;

in the third chapter, which will be featured in the upcoming March edition, the focus shifts to a big garden, where Alice finds herself having to conduct a bizarre experiment, whether she likes it or not. In a series of ironic scenes, she paints white roses red, on the orders of her Queen.

REALLY VIRTUAL: MICAM MILANO DIGITAL SHOW IS BACK IN FEBRUARY

While preparations continue for the opening of MICAM Milano, MICAM Milano Digital Show, the digital b2b platform launched in September 2020, will be back next season to offer new business formulas in support of the entire industry, anticipating the benefits of the physical trade fair with interesting opportunities for manufacturers and buyers alike. With over 150 brands and 2500 single professional visitors to the previous edition, MICAM Milano Digital Show will be online February 22 through April 22 2021, offering a new experience for operators, who will be able to use the virtual logo in their marketing and communications initiatives aimed at brand enhancement, acquisition of new contacts and preparation of actual orders. There has been a strong drive toward this new phygital exhibition paradigm as a result of the complex situation caused by the pandemic, which has brought out the best in all of us as we rise to new challenges.

MICAM X: THE PERFECT FORMULA FOR INNOVATION

MICAM Milano reinforces its role as an incubator of ideas with MICAM X, back in March in pavilion 1 with a packed calendar of events and keynote speakers intended to offer new stimuli for the trade under the four pillars underlying the concept: Art, Fashion, Heritage & Future; Trends & Materials; Sustainability; The Future of Retail.