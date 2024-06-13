Neonyt Düsseldorf presents new B2C Concept for its 2024 summer edition

Launched as parallel B2B events, FASHN ROOMS and Neonyt Düsseldorf have so far presented sustainable and conventional fashion side by side. Now the sustainable fashion trade show Neonyt is to be made accessible to a wider audience. In future, the presentation and order concept for sustainable fashion will not only target trade visitors but everyone making a stand for fair fashion with a sustainability claim. With a view to not only placing a stronger focus on fair fashion in people’s heads, Neonyt (27 and 28 July) will move from Areal Böhler to Bilker Bunker, a location close to Düsseldorf city centre.

Neonyt re-loaded: orders, trendspotting and sample sale at Bilker Bunker

Neonyt Düsseldorf has developed further and will in summer very much be in keeping with the motto ‘Where Change becomes Reality’. The transformation becomes apparent in both the choice of a new venue at the heart of Düsseldorf’s creative hub and in its opening up to a new B2C target group. From 3.00 pm every day, this sustainability platform will also open its doors to consumers, giving end users the opportunity to make contact with brand representatives and founders and find out about the latest fair fashion trends themselves. In addition to interactive workshops and panel discussions Neonyt’s new focus at Bilker Bunker will also make it possible to buy samples or seconds from the exhibiting brands right at the stand or in the Boutique

corner. With this new concept Neonyt Düsseldorf pools the interests of brands, buyers and end users – as holistically presented as the fashion exhibited there.

Same but different: FASHN ROOMS moves from "Alte Schmiedehallen" to "Kaltstahlhalle"

There is also news about the summer 2024 edition of the order platform FASHN ROOMS (27 to 29 July) – as it will now be moving from ‘Alte Schmiedehallen’ at Areal Böhler to the adjacent ‘Kaltstahlhalle’. “With plenty of daylight and industrial charm the new Fashn Rooms location will offer an open and inviting atmosphere. The O-shaped hall layout allows all exhibitors to enjoy more individual presentation options while the outdoor area newly installed by Areal Böhler’s venue management will invite everyone to while away their time outside,” says Ulrike Kähler, Managing Director of Igedo Exhibitions. At the same time, the compact hall structure makes it possible to connect all presentation and lounge areas in a circuit, thereby making for a “closed-loop” order setting.

26 July, the day before the trade show opens, will also see the Showroom Concept kick off at Areal Böhler. Here agencies and premium brands will showcase their collections and give decisive impulses for the new season. The opportunity to exchange ideas and network beyond ordering activities proper will come care of the Afterwork Party held by Igedo Exhibitions together with all industry players on the Saturday evening.

Dates FASHN ROOMS: July 27-29, 2024

Showroom Concept: July 26-29, 2024

Neonyt Düsseldorf: July 27-28, 2024 licensed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH

SHOES DÜSSELDORF: September 1-3, 2024