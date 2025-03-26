Opportunity for UK fashion and textile brands: Host your event at the British Embassy in Tokyo

The British Embassy in Tokyo, located in a prime area of central Tokyo, is home to the iconic Ambassador’s Residence, a space rich in history and significance. In its mission to maximise the value of this prestigious asset, the Embassy is offering British businesses and organisations the opportunity to host professional events at the Residence. This is a unique chance to engage with stakeholders in Japan, while promoting and advancing UK interests and government priorities.

The Embassy invites British organisations to apply for use of the Residence for events that align with the broader goals of the UK in Japan. Events can be hosted on commercial terms, however, there is potential for discounted rates when unique in-kind contributions are offered – such as cultural performances or keynote speakers – especially if they help support UK-Japan relations.

The Embassy is particularly interested in proposals from British cultural institutions, not-for-profit organisations, and UK-Japan cultural groups. If your organisation has an idea for a co-hosted event or would like to discuss options for events taking place between April 2025 and March 2026, the Embassy is keen to hear from you.

Interested parties should submit an expression of interest to public-enquiries.tokyo@fcdo.gov.uk, addressed to the attention of the Ambassador’s Chief of Staff.

UKFT believes this could be an opportunity for UK fashion and textile businesses to connect with key stakeholders in Japan while showcasing the best of British culture, business and innovation.