PREVIEW Edition N°6 Gallery SHOES 8-10 March 2020

Industry highlight with international exhibitor portfolio in Düsseldorf

Strong brands including exciting newcomers and established regulars

NEW: ‘Altes Kesselhaus’ as a multifunctional hall

Optimised walkway layout

“The fully booked upcoming Gallery SHOES will once again be offering a competent brand overview of all relevant brands in the various segments. Exhibitors include key players as well as designer, premium and niche brands with plenty of enthusiasm and commitment. The German industry will also be well represented: for its new men’s brand Pius Gabor, Gabor will be represented at an additional stand; and under a new licensee, Camel Active will also be back again. And a change of location is planned for the shows and media events: the large hall of the ‘Kesselhaus’ will provide a new impressive home for this, right next to the main registration area.” Ulrike Kähler, Managing Director of Igedo

With around 600 brands (approx. 400 exhibitors) expected to attend, Gallery SHOES, from 8- 10 March 2020 at the Areal Böhler in Düsseldorf, will once again be providing a full overview of the market, an informative line-up of side events and plenty of inspiration in the form of trend forecasts and catwalk shows. Its international market positioning is being strengthened through the close cooperation with foreign associations and tradeshows, such as regarding the scheduling of suitable dates. Professional visitors, especially from the DACH region and Benelux countries, Russia, the USA, Scandinavia and southern Europe, come here to inform themselves and place orders. Gallery SHOES offers a full overview of all important segments: whether PREMIUM, URBAN and CONTEMPORARY, COMFORT or KIDS. For the upcoming edition in March 2020, the focus is on the continuous further development of the event in combination with its sister fair Gallery FASHION. Once again there will be three additional lightweight halls – and therefore nine halls in total. The concept of a curated event has established itself, along with the hall layouts in the hip, industrial-style Areal Böhler. Within the segments, market trends are being followed and also newly interpreted, which is bringing new life to the event.

While the basic structure of the individual zones CONTEMORARY, URBAN, PREMIUM, KIDS’ and COMFORT will remain the same, positive changes are being made to the exhibitor portfolio with a lot of new additions as well as the repeated appearance of noteworthy international brands. Gallery SHOES is seeing numerous new additions and returning exhibitors. The CONTEMPORARY ZONE stretches across a total of four different halls and will be showcasing a raft of new brands such as SANO (MEPHISTO) from France, WERNER 1911 from Germany and PHENUMB COPENHAGEN from Denmark. Returning brands include BRUNO PREMI, GALIZIO TORRESI and STRAFFORD from Italy, Spanish label BRENDA ZARO, German brands like DIGEL THE MENSWEAR CONCEPT, LOWA SPORTSCHUHE and SOFTCLOX, as well as BEARPAW EUROPE from the Netherlands. Already registered to exhibit in the URBAN ZONE in a separate area within the ‘Alte Schmiedehallen’ are new exhibitors like STEVEN NEW YORK from the Netherlands, the

lifestyle line by STEVE MADDEN and BUENO from Germany. Returning brands include BLUNDSTONE from Australia, which is celebrating its 150-year anniversary, PALLADIUM from France, WODEN from Denmark and Canadian brand PAJAR CANADA. New high-end brands will be showcased in the PREMIUM ZONE in the ‘Kaltstahlhalle’, including LORIBLU from Italy with a large selection of high-quality, handmade ladies’ and men’s shoes and bags, LA CABALA, the second brand of AGL – ATTILIO GIUSTI LEOMBRUNI, and traditional brand MORESCHI, established in 1946 in Vigevano and 100% made in Italy. Also new and sustainably and fairly produced are the premium-quality bags and accessories by SADDLER from Sweden. Produced in Germany’s Allgäu region, the sewn- welted handmade shoes by LÁSZLÓ BUDAPEST will be presented by Gallery SHOES for the first time. Premium brands like ELIA MAURIZI, STEFFEN SCHRAUT from Germany, CORVARI, DUCANERO and GIORGIO 1958 from Italy, WHAT FOR from France and GARMENT PROJEKT from Denmark will be making an appearance once again.

New additions to the KIDS’ ZONE in the ‘Rohstahlhalle’ include Italian children’s shoes by CHIARA FERRAGNI and DATE, German brands ELEFANTEN and LEMMY and YOUNG SOLES from the UK. And on the list of returning kid’s brands are BISGAARD and TELYOH from Portugal, CLIC!, GIOSEPPO and UNISA from Spain, MOMINO and NATURINO from Italy, RED RAG from the Netherlands, FRODDO from Croatia, BUNDGAARD from Denmark and LEVI’S KIDS from the USA.

New to the COMFORT ZONE in the ‘Alte Federnfabrik’ are Spanish brand BIOBIOFOOTWEAR and DR. FEET, as well as INGREEN from Croatia. MARC SHOES from Germany will also be making an appearance again. Noteworthy suppliers of comfortable shoes such as FIDELIO, HICKENSBERGER KRÄUTERSCHUHE and LIVING KITZBÜHEL from Austria, as well as numerous German brands like BERKEMANN, CARL SEMLER SCHUHFABRIK, CHRISTIAN DIETZ, FINN COMFORT, JOMOS SCHUHFABRIK and STUPPY are already using Gallery SHOES as a tried-and-tested platform.

Side events

Strategic changes have also been made to the line-up of side events. Fashion shows will now be taking place twice a day, at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm. The ‘Gallery SHOES Selected Show’ featuring brands from all zones will present the most important trends from PREMIUM to CONTEMPORARY and COMFORT. In addition to that, trend presentations, fashion forecasts and media events will be offering the visitors a wealth of information and valuable industry insights. Further information to follow soon. The ‘Altes Kesselhaus’ will be transformed into a multifunctional hall: next to the main entrance area with registration desks, the event location is now being used for all media events. With its impressively illuminated industrial furnaces, it provides the perfect backdrop for fashion shows.

Improved navigation around the event

Further improvements have been made to the walkway layout on the grounds of the Areal Böhler and within the halls. Two entrances, Entrance I in front of the ‘Altes Kesselhaus’ and Entrance II between the ‘Blankstahlhalle’ and the ‘Edelstahlhalle’ and a registration desk in the ‘Rohstahlhalle’ at the KIDS’ Zone right next to the shuttle stops of the Gallery SHOES Express will be making admission easier. Catering zones will also be strategically placed in the COMFORT Zone area in the ‘Alte Federfabrik’ and in the PREMIUM area in the ‘Kaltstahlhalle’.

Düsseldorf, 23 January 2020

Dates for 2020

Gallery SHOES 8-10 March 2020

