PURE LONDON LAUNCHES MATCHMAKING APP TO TRANSFORM TRADE SHOW NETWORKING AND INTELLIGENT MATCHMAKING

Festival of Fashion, Pure London has launched Pure Match, an intelligent matchmaking platform designed to optimise the customer journey to start from home, which will enable visitors and exhibitors to facilitate connections and networking before, during and after the seasonal show. The first of its kind for UK fashion trade shows, the Pure Match app aims to transform the show into a truly 365 experience.

Once signed up, users will be able to connect with clients and suppliers to plan meetings and use the chat functionality, organise their visit efficiently by accessing the content sessions timetable and locations, and stay in the loop with push notifications and beacon messaging (location-based).

Gloria Sandrucci, Event Director of Pure London says: “Pure Match is the obvious next step in our strategy to revolutionise the visitor and exhibitor experience offering the best networking technology 365 days of the year. Pure Match takes the legwork out of networking by facilitating intelligent matchmaking and help visitors prepare for the show – making your experience on site more engaging and offering a higher return of investment on time.”

Users can access the platform on mobile devices via the Pure Match app or on desktop, once registered for the show. Download the mobile app far in advance to help plan ahead for the show, connect with clients and suppliers, bookmark the sessions to attend and receive any important announcements through the app. A key benefit to activating user profiles and logging on to the portal far in advance include the ability to pre-select people to meet and talk to at the show.

Offering over 1,300 of the latest collections across the entire industry, visitors to Pure London and Pure Origin from the 9th – 11th February 2020 can explore the full fashion supply chain under one roof – creating the only fashion trade show in the UK offering this unique experience.