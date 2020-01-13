Scoop Announces AW20 Campaign and partners with The Aspinall Foundation

SCOOP IN THE CITY SCOOP LAUNCHES AW20 CAMPAIGN SUPPORTING THE ASPINALL FOUNDATION

It’s time to reveal the exciting plans for the February 2020 edition of Scoop, when Scoop will be spending the winter in the city. From the 9th – 11th February 2020, the UK’s leading premium contemporary womenswear trade show will take place at Old Billingsgate Market in the heart of the City, offering an exclusive edit of forward-thinking designers’ inspirational collections, as well as a partnership with internationally renowned animal conservation charity The Aspinall Foundation to support its mission to halt the extinction of rare and endangered animals.

This season’s colourful campaign image, created by Ratti S.p.A. Como, is inspired by the vibrancy, exotic jungles and ecology of India, as well as Founder Karen Radley’s love of elephants. Featuring a highly decorated Asiatic Elephant, a Royal Bengal tiger, and other animals, the dramatic artwork will feature across the show on posters, show bags, catalogues and Scoop scarves.

Scoop and art coexist symbiotically at the Saatchi Gallery so for AW20 Karen Radley, keen to continue to celebrate art at Old Billingsgate, has invited Ibizan artist Oliver Merlin to install an exhibition of his latest work. His mini-retrospective at Scoop examines the real and surreal sides to movement and momentum. Oliver is kindly donating one of his paintings to be auctioned off at the show with proceeds going to The Aspinall Foundation.

Karen Radley, Founder and Managing Director of Scoop commented on the campaign: “This season’s residence at Old Billingsgate is exciting and inspiring. Not only will we create a dazzling backdrop for the season’s new designer collections with the flamboyant and colourful elephant design, we have the opportunity to introduce visitors to one of my favourite contemporary artists, Oliver Merlin – all while supporting The Aspinall Foundation and their fabulous conservation work. We are also delighted to welcome Tansy Aspinall, who will showcase the latest collection of jewellery from her own label with childhood friend Victoria Van Holthe, Tada & Toy.”

Jane Michotte, Director of Fundraising at The Aspinall Foundation adds: “We are absolutely delighted that Karen Radley and Scoop are supporting The Aspinall Foundation at the next show and welcome the opportunity to raise awareness of our commitment to conservation.”

The AW20 edition will see Scoop take over the Grand Hall; undoubtedly Old Billingsgate’s largest and most impressive space. The ornate sky-lit ceiling allows for designer collections to be seen in their best light, whilst the architecture and impressive proportions of the space guarantee inspiration and an unforgettable experience. This already beautiful building will be dramatically transformed into the capital’s most exciting fashion destination where a whole new take on Scoop’s trademark mix of fashion and art will be mixed with more than a few surprises.

Just 18 minutes by tube from Oxford Circus, 20 minutes from Kings Cross, 21 minutes from Sloane Square and 48 minutes from Olympia, Old Billingsgate will be the ideal winter residence for the industry’s most talked about trade show.

Scoop is renowned internationally for its exclusive presentation and expertly curated edit of fashion designers and labels from Britain and the rest of the world, many of whom select the show as their launch pad. The show welcomes premium department stores from across the globe including Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, John Lewis, Voisins, Galeries Lafayette, Beymen and Le Bon Marche as well as independent boutiques such as Aria Boutique, Found, Iris Fashion, Jules B, and Sue Parkinson.