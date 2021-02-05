strongertogether: the March 2021 fashion shows cancel and go digital

The Milan fashion shows, which have joined forces in the #strongertogether exhibition project, have decided to cancel the physical trade fairs planned for March 20 through 24, 2021 at the Fieramilano Rho exhibition centre.

Out of respect for the participating companies, visitors, buyers and media representatives, MICAM Milano (the international footwear trade show), MIPEL (the international event for leather goods and accessories), TheONE Milano (the women’s haut-à-porter show), LINEAPELLE (the showcase of innovative leathers, fabrics, accessories and components) and HOMI Fashion&Jewels Exhibition (featuring bijoux and fashion accessories) have come to this painful decision despite all the organisers’ best efforts and determination.

Under Italy’s Prime Ministerial Decree concerning the Covid pandemic, physical trade shows are prohibited until March 5, 2021, and even if such events should be allowed from March 6 onward, it would not be possible to guarantee the quality and prestige that have come to be associated with the events. Even more importantly, the large number of buyers from all over the world that have given these events their authoritative status worldwide could not be expected to attend. International limitations on travel and health restrictions would not allow thousands of visitors to travel safely to Fieramilano Rho as they normally do.

The organisers continue to support the community they serve in the conviction that we can only overcome this difficult time if we work together, confirming that in the months to come, we will still be #strongertogether.

For this reason, the organisers will be channelling all their efforts and investments into digital initiatives over the coming weeks; though virtual events cannot fully replace physical ones, this will offer exhibitors an opportunity to digitally present their collections and the results of their undeniable creativity.