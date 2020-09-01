With the order platform Supreme Women & Men Düsseldorf, which has just ended, from Au- gust 28th to 31st in the B1 location, the order trade shows of The Supreme Group are going into the final straight.

The Supreme Group successfully held three order trade shows in August with a coherent, ap- proved hygiene and safety concept (the Supreme Kids, Supreme Body & Beach in mid-Au- gust). The security concepts at the Munich and Düsseldorf locations were positively received by exhibitors and visitors and were consistently adhered to.

Aline Müller-Schade, Managing Director of The Supreme Group sums up: “We didn't just show our colors at the Düsseldorf location! It was hard work to prepare the concepts and the authorities in Düsseldorf and Munich were pleasantly surprised by the professionalism of the content of the applications. We are very happy to have held our order trade shows so far and now the womens and menswear segment is heading into the final straight to Munich! The tenor of our exhibitors and visitors is clear: 'We're looking forward to Munich!’

We did not expect such a rush on exhibition space in the last weeks and especially days.

However, the demand is mainly due to one fact: the trade has taken a clear stand and declared itself in favour of the dates from September 12 to 15. The pressure is coming from below!”

She adds: "A very many buyers are in a positive mood and are also pleased that they can exchange physical information again. My team and I are very motivated and are accordingly also looking forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors in just under a week and a half.”

This season is certainly unique in its form and stretches in the length. Retailers are strongly supporting the date of Supreme Women&Men Munich and The Supreme Group is taking the positive mood of the retail sector into September, where Supreme Women&Men Munich will go to the start as a promising conclusion to the ordering season.

SUPREME WOMEN&MEN – EXHIBITOR STATEMENTS

"Of course we feel the handycap corona. Nevertheless, we are satisfied with the fair, be- cause all the appointments we made came. It is important for us to be here because our suppliers expect it too. Despite the difficult situation, I am positively surprised how optimistic the customers are.“

(Martin Schick, KASSUBA, Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany)

"We all know how difficult and special this time is. Nevertheless, it has been worth it. We have been able to win some new customers and we are of course very happy about that.”

(Monika Stahr, MONICA STAHR MODEAGENTUR, Munich, Germany)

"The procedure and organization of the Supreme here in Düsseldorf was super. It was very important for us to be here because we all have a common interest in continuing. For us the fair was really positive. We are highly motivated and are looking forward to the Supreme Women&Men in Munich in September.”

(Christiane Wolff, PHO FIRENZE, Eschborn, Germany)

THE SUPREME GROUP – the company

Founded in June 2007 with originally two order shows, the family-run The Supreme Group currently is responsible for eleven trade shows, international brands and agencies. The company’s portfolio includes the order platforms Supreme Women&Men in Düsseldorf and Munich as well as Supreme Kids, Supreme Celebration and Supreme Body&Beach, all exclusively in Munich. The Supreme Group’s venues B1 in Düsseldorf and MTC World of Fashion, House 1 in Munich offer spacious, airy platforms as well as top-end premium booth concepts and display options.

Both are also offered for temporary rental, as temporary showrooms for fashion suppliers or for organizers and/or service providers requiring temporary exhibition, congress or event space.

A future-oriented, family-owned business, The Supreme Group has always been committed to protecting the environment and corporate social responsibility. Our initiatives include switching to more energy-efficient LED lighting in both our locations, introducing plastic-free badges, and regularly supporting children’s charities.