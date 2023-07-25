THIS IS US hosts Pop Up this weekend with Showroom Amsterdam

THIS IS US, a homegrown sustainable Nigerian brand hosts Pop Up and brand launch this weekend with Showroom Amsterdam and is proud to announce the official launch of the brand in the Netherlands in partnership with Showroom Amsterdam, a retail outlet and fashion agent for independent brands and creatives.

Since its inception in 2017, the brand has been a favourite for designers, artists, creative and tech professionals in its home city, Lagos, Nigeria. Known for its context-based approach to design, the brand has been lauded by international publications such as Monocle, Vogue Business and CNN for pushing the envelope in sustainability on the continent within the fashion space.

Credits: THIS IS US Collection

Using homegrown resources and working with local artisans and creatives to bring contemporary products to life, the brands mission is to elevate Nigerian design. Most notable is their Uniform wear collection, a collection of live work wear basics available in shades of indigo and other natural hues. Indigo, being the brands signature colour is connected to the country’s history with Natural Indigo dyeing dating back to the 14th century in Northern region and the brand works with master dyers at the ancient dye pits to create an urban take on fashion and lifestyle products.

Credits: THIS IS US Collection

This weekend the brand will be hosting a 2-day pop up on the 28th and 29th of July, where guests will be able experience an extensive presentation of its collections including its recent collaborations with renowned Nigerian fashion brand, Iamisigo and street wear brand, Waf (also retailed at Showroom). To top off the celebration of Nigerian made in the Netherlands, a line up of Nigerian DJs will also be playing throughout the weekend bringing together the best of Nigerian culture to the Netherlands.

Cant make the pop up? Visit Showroom Amsterdam to shop the brand and its curation of on-the-pulse independent brands, books, magazines and photography on culture.

Read more about the event here.