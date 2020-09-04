100 Fashion ideas about saving the Earth at Global Talents Digital

The Sustainable Edition of Global Talents Digital will take place online on September 4 to 6. For this international event, 100 participants from 34 сountries and areas has joined their forces to cover the sustainability issue in fashion and beyond. Fashion brands practicing upcycling, recycling, zero waste and slow fashion, will be mixed up with digital and virtual wears at Global Talents Digital. The event is powered and participated by the major non-profit organizations (NPO) from across the globe, including Fashion Revolution, Global Fashion Exchange and The Sustainable Angle (UK); Vtoroe dyhanie NPO (Russia); Redress Design Award (Hong Kong, China); Impact Fashion Show, Remake (USA); Fashion Takes Action (Canada); XSProject (Indonesia); Good On You (Australia) and others. All of them dynamically elaborating ideas about sustainable development in the fashion industry.

The major regional fashion weeks from three continents are collaborating for this Global Talents Digital, addressing ethical fashion and sustainable development of the apparel & textile industry. Russian Fashion Council together with Japan Fashion Week Organization, South African Fashion Week, Kampala Fashion Week, Lagos Fashion Week, São Paolo Fashion Week, Indonesian Fashion Designers Association, Fashion Design Council of India and others will present 65 fashion brands from 23 countries, supporting one or several trends, including upcycling, recycling, ethical fashion, slow fashion, zero waste and digital wear.

Interactive Experience Online

Designers of real and digital fashion, artists, tech startups, NPOs, AR, digital models, and dozens of collaborations will be all exposed online at Global Talents Digital in three days.

A live stream from Global Talents Digital will be presented at VK (https://vk.com/mbfwrussia), a major social media, as well as at 100 online media platforms throughout the world.

Tencent Video and Tencent Fashion will be Greater China exclusive partner for this edition of Global Talents Digital. Not to get bored: Augmented Reality (AR), Instagram masks, ‘see now buy now’ will be added to live streaming and video presentations.

Video presentations by sustainable designers will include AR elements. In AR, viewers will learn what the goods are made of; will see how fashion affects the environment and nature; will have a look at designer collections presented by digital avatars.

Online shopping for sustainable clothes will be available right during live streams.

Participants of Global Talents Digital in collaboration with MOD, a digital clothing platform, have created slogans, patterns, and various images that can be copied to your clothes right from the app, thus supporting responsible consumption. Specially for the event, participants of Global Talents Digital have made masks for Instagram Stories: users will be able to try on a bag or an extraordinary accessory, apply makeup, or add an inspiring slogan right on their clothes.

Reuse or refuse, suggests XSProject; Global Fashion Exchange reminds of SWAPPERTUNITY, Fashion Takes Action chooses Progress over Perfection, Vtoroe dyhanie NPO prefers Wear Slow. All the masks will be available soon at a special section on the official Instagram account @mbfwrussia.

Live Streams From Moscow

On September 4, ten Moscow-based brands will present their sustainable collections at Global Talents Digital. Advisory Board has chosen the best Moscow-based applicants to take part in the event. The agenda includes live streaming designer shows by SL1P, RCP 4.5, SEMILETOVA, as well as video presentations by SERAYA, RigRaiser, ATUMATU, RADICAL CHIC, BLANC, KREMLYAKOVA, and HOLY MHPI* by MOSCOW ART INDUSTRIAL INSTITUTE. International Advisory Board includes Olga Mikhailovskaya, Head of Global Talents Program at Russian Fashion Council, Fashion Journalist (Vogue Russia, Kommersant), Founder of Telegram Front Fashion Channel, Founder of Front Fashion School, Russia; Sara Sozzani Maino, Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Vogue Italy, Head of Vogue Talents, International Brand Ambassador at Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Italy; Danilo Venturi, Polimoda Director, Italy; Kazuma Mori, Owner of Bunker Tokyo Store and Riverhead showroom at Harajuku District, Japan; Eduardo García, Founder of F*cking Young Magazine, Spain; Andrea Selvi, with 20 years of international experience in menswear fashion, he is coordinating the global menswear buying for the concept store Luisa via Roma, based in Florence, Italy; Rose Langenebein, Fashion Consultant for e-commerce and brands, Germany; Patrick Duffy, Founder of Global Fashion

Exchange, Co-founder of SwapChain and Circular Fashion Summit, UK; Katie Dominy, Co-Founder, ARTSTHREAD, UK. Day of Moscow-based brands is supported by Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow, as well as Creative Industries Agency. Advisory board will also be joined by Consultant and Strategist Evelyn Mora, Founder of Helsinki Fashion Week and the DIGITAL VILLAGE io Metaverse, as a sustainability expert. She will create a special review of Global Talents Digital participants after the event.

Live streams of the shows without guests will be broadcasted from different locations in Moscow.

Digital Art And Workshops

On September 6, Global Talents Digital is opening a virtual gallery – Update ID Settings. Established and emerging artists will present their works inspired by sustainability: Eben McCrimmon (Australia); Paul Esteves, Timo Helgert (Germany); Lee Irwin, aka Peak Emotions (Ireland); Annibale Siconolfi, aka Inward (Italy); Carlos Alejandro Pérez Ruiz (Mexico); Irie Wata (Netherlands); Alexandr Zabei Vorota (Qatar); Alexander Pevchev (Russia); Alexey Severin (Russia/Italy); Jon Noorlander (Sweden); Jonathan Muller (JonMue-Collages) (Switzerland) and Christina Worner (UK). For the schedule of the digital gallery please check the official website of the event https://globaltalents.digital/.

Workshops on re-making clothes, prints, and accessories by fashion designers from all over the world are integrated in Global Talents Digital program.

Designers will present a series of workshops for making sustainable items. How to give a second life to favorite fashion in a simple way: to make a bag from a shirt, or a print on a T-shirt? How to make a top from jeans shorts or a DIY choker necklace? Jewelry from coffee capsules or a scarf-based mini-cardigan; new life of an old shirt; natural dying with plants and flowers – all these and many other things await at the workshops during Global Talents Digital. For complete schedule of workshops please check https://globaltalents.digital/.

List of Fashion Participants

The list of virtual and real participants also includes: CHAIN & Zoe Dvir (Argentina/Israel); Juan de La Paz & Global Fashion Exchange (Bolivia); GBGH by Jacqueline Barbosa (Brazil); SOUND.ON & Leen Nizameddin (Canada/UAE); ZUDI by Munay Sisters (Chile); Judy Tang (China); digital model Ivaany (France); KOLO Berlin (Germany); ADI KARNI VAGT, ALON LIVNÉ - Else | Featuring Virtual Model Linda Knight of ZOE01, VALENTINS (Israel); NS GAIA, Shweta Chaklader (India); Aldrè indrayana & Cota Cota Studio, AM by Anggiasari, Emmy Thee & XSProject, Gregorius Vici, Rosie Rahmadi (Indonesia); BAY (Kyrgyzstan); Angela Reyna (Mexico); CHANDENIE, GARCIABELLO (Netherlands); Graciela Huam (Netherlands/Peru); Bola Yahaya, CHéCHI, Cute-saint, Redbutton (Nigeria); ARTO (Peru); Authentic Linen Brand KOTOM , brevno, СHUUDO_YUUDO, Cocoshnick Headdress, Ginger Ocean, MANIFEST, Mira Fedotova, PIJMAK, Polina Gorkovenko, POLYARUS, Recycle.Object, Ría Studio, Two eagles, STROGO vintage, SVALKA (Russia); Hemplove (South Africa); LASSCUTOK, PAINTERS (South Korea); 404 STUDIO, ALASKA, Olivia Barthe, Paula Ulargui (Spain); Hilal

Sevencan, Lila Ziyagil & Bensu Gök (Turkey); Fanfare Label, Krishma Sabbarwal (UK); NCYZIP (Ukraine); FNMeka, UNHUEMAN (USA) and startups: Easysize (Denmark); Nofir (Norway); Get Outfit (Russia); PYRATES smart fabrics (Spain); Ananas Anam (Piñatex) (UK) and unspun (USA).

Author: Russian Fashion Council

Photo Credit:Russian Fashion Council