123V Browns presents ‘The Cult of Winter’, a warm vegan experience

Browns, the iconic luxury fashion retailer, in partnership with Alexis Gauthier’s 123V plant-based concept, introduces ‘The Cult of Winter’, a bespoke dining experience conceptualised exclusively for the upcoming season.

‘The Cult of Winter’ is an invitation for guests to experience warm, delicious vegan cuisine by the Award-winning chef and to delight themselves with a surprisingly cosy outdoor dining experience.

The Cult of Winter Menu

Introducing the concept of seasonality in sushi or plant-based food is rooted in an innovative approach that elevates the dining experience by celebrating the purest, most exquisite natural flavours of the season. Think butternut squash, beetroot sweetness, sweet potato and Aberjain sauce and how these can introduce a signature. The concept's creative depth is perfectly showcased by our Ratatouille roll, a boundary-pushing sushi transformation that reinvents classic winter flavours.

The food embraces the intense, deep comfort, converting the sceptical through sheer deliciousness, with a sense of indulgence that challenges the notion that plant-based dining can’t be rich or decadent. Rooted in a fundamental artisanal technique, it’s a luxury choice due to its style and playfulness.

The Cult of Winter style haven

The location of 123V Browns, at the heart of a gastronomic and style universe, offers a secret little slice of evergreen haven where one can escape the city rush with a bite to eat and a glass of wine amongst mature fern gardens and trees. A small terrace that can surprise you as a perfect Winter outdoor experience. The terrace is perfectly appointed with ambient heating to ensure a continuous sense of warmth and refined comfort.

Rachel Costa, Managing Director at Browns, said: “Our mission remains to offer a truly holistic luxury experience through fashion, beauty and food at our flagship in Mayfair. The introduction 'The Cult of Winter' provides a seasonal dining experience to delight our guests at 123V Browns.”

Alexis Gauthier, “123V has proven to be a retreat to discover, and we are excited to keep this momentum and cultivate creative and forward-thinking cuisine, thoughtfully conceptualised and surprise our guests, inviting them to a Winter unexpected experience combining seasonal plant-based food with an all-vegan wine list.”

For the full experience, customers who book the Winter menu and include the code BROWNS20 in their note will receive a 20% special offering in the store.