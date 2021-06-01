3RD DIADEM will be releasing their premium titanium edition as an addition to existing DAPPE sustainable comb collection.

The DAPPE comb is a subtle show of flair. Worn as a pocket square, the DAPPE represents the resurgence of the culture of carrying your comb, a tradition lost since the seventies. Launched by 3rd Diadem, DAPPE COMB is a statement of style and functionality, a comb for the visionary modern man.

With more than two decades’ experience as a renowned hair stylist, Gow TANAKA was inspired to create a completely new kind of comb – a luxury accessory that doesn’t exist in today’s fashion repertoire.

As widely known that Titanium is one of hard metal to manipulate, Gow has encounter big problems of bringing Dappe titanium comb in reality when they started to research the way to produce this highly stylized comb.

There ware difficulties in both technically and the cost for all kind of technologies available at time in jewellery, medical, aerospace, auto motor industry. Luckily while we ware searching and experimenting, Gow’s obsession for titanium had found out that new technology has improved rapidly and finally 3RD DIADEM has managed to create this state of art form in titanium without sacrifice the design or function.

DAPPE Titanium edition are produced combine of high-tech 3d printing technology and historical craftsman ship in Niigata prefecture in Japan where especially famous for metal product finishing for centuries.

DAPPE’s distinctive designs are available in two styles, with five colour variations for each style. Type A is a curl picker for Afro hair and Type B is for combing hair and grooming, integrating both long teeth for hair and short teeth for detailed styling and facial hair.

Dappe comb is housed in a beautiful, hand made leather case, manufactured in London. To ensure that different depth breast pockets are catered for, there is a rotation tab on the back of the case that allows you to adjust the height at which Dappe will sit in the pocket.

A work of art in its own right, Dappe Comb is set to become a style sensation in more ways than one. The comb has evolved.