A complete success: The first Marc Cain digital Fashion Show

The sky is the limit: This was the motto of Marc Cain’s first virtual Fashion Show, which took place yesterday, Wednesday 5th August 2020. The digital event experience was accompanied by a small streaming event in Berlin.

This time around, the new collections were premiered differently: Not as a classic Fashion Show during Berlin Fashion Week, but as a digital film streamed on YouTube Premiere. The light- flooded, ultra-modern Marc Cain headquarters at the Bodelshausen production site set the perfect architectural stage for a new form of fashion show experience.

Alongside the press and trade representatives, numerous customers also followed the live broadcast of the fashion film with great interest. All of them took an exclusive "seat" in the front row to immerse themselves in the unique fashion world of Marc Cain. For many well-known influencers the digital event experience was essential, and they posted their photos on Instagram accounts in their Marc Cain looks. Leonie Hanne, Sofie Valkiers and Viktoria Rader from vikyandthekid were very enthusiastic about the event.

"All in all, the importance of digitisation has been boosted significantly in recent months due to the current situation. Six months ago, a digital fashion show was not an issue for us. In January, we had a catwalk show in Berlin as part of Fashion Week. Now we have created a fashion film within a very short time – and it was a complete success. Our futuristic headquarters in Bodelshausen as an architectural stage fits perfectly. I can very well imagine expanding this new direction in the future", explains Helmut Schlotterer, Chairman of the Board, Founder & Owner of Marc Cain.

The streaming event in Berlin took place on a smaller scale in the cinema at Soho House. Guests included the actresses Jessica Schwarz, Nilam Farooq, Gizem Emre and influencers such as Sonia Lyson and Mandy Bork.

The limited-edition shirt with the matching slogan "The sky is the limit" has now been released exclusively for the digital Fashion Show. Bearing the quality stamp "painted & printed in Germany", it has been available in the Marc Cain online shop and in selected stores since its premiere on August 5th.