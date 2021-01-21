A Fish Named Fred Fall-Winter 2021 collection

Fred puts the extra into ordinary and believes life’s too short to be average. our “Freds” are men of all ages and backgrounds that can turn nothing into something, drab into colourful and ordinary into legendary. A fish named Fred is an exclusive men’s lifestyle brand that stands for uniqueness and individuality. The quirky designs push the boundaries of style and are impossible to miss.

After a long struggle on land, A fish named Fred takes a dive back to his roots. Fred joins a fishing boat. After the hard work at sea, a wave of ideas came up. These ideas are incorporated in the new autumn winter collection called: Fred on Deck, which will be launched on 19 January in 27 showrooms around the world.A fish named Fred comes with a collection that radiates bravery and pride.

With the Fred prints you will stand out like a lighthouse, or as Fred puts it; be proud, stand out. The refined accents in the clothing give an impression of a fishing boat on a wild sea. This theme is so close to the roots of the brand. All elements of the sea are a source of inspiration and are intrigued in prints with coral, anchors, lighthouses, shells, fishing nets and fish. Fred is also inspired by sailors with many tattoos which are of course also in the collection. This theme is for the outspoken man who proudly wears these fresh and cheerful accents.



Available in 31 countries.



Special POS material including the orange fish head.



Wide range of product groups.



All designs created in-house and unmistakably unique.



6 delivery drops per year.



Strong and easy accessible B2B portal



Unique furniture concepts are available from a corner to a complete brand store.



