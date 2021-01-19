A Fish Named Fred Menswear FW21

A Fish Named Fred has released a new Menswear FW21 collection. The inspiration for this collection is Sailors with many tattoo's. The theme of the collection is Fred on Deck.

The main colors for this delivery are prints and multicolored. The A Fish Named Fred FW21 collection will be delivered in the months 8, 9, 10 and 11 of this year with a total of 6 deliveries.

"This theme is so close to the roots of the brand. All elements of the sea are a source of inspiration and are intrigued in prints with coral, anchors, lighthouses, shells, fishing nets and fish.," says Rob Schalker of A Fish Named Fred.