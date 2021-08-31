A LINE - A new kind of luxury focused on craftsmanship and longevity

A LINE, a Portuguese sustainable brand founded in 2016, creates and produces with longevity in mind. 100% focused on clothing but also on the women who will wear them, A LINE looks to reflect on its designs the current direction women are following; elegance, maturity, consciousness and self-confidence.

A brand that believes and works daily to slow fashion down, respecting the time that each garment requires and paying attention to every detail, never forgetting the most sustainable and conscious choices. The whole process is developed in-house at its own atelier, with a team of creative designers and highly skilled local artisans.

A LINE´s creative process starts with searching for the right raw materials, fabric suppliers and partners that must share the same values and ethical practices. Long-lasting and sustainable materials are their first choice since day one, respecting and keeping in mind the environment and reflecting that in every collection launched.

As a manufacturer, A LINE is also actively involved in innovative developing processes of new fabrics and production practices, focusing on minimizing waste and recycling, considering the garment lifecycle and extending it to the maximum. In addition, fabric stock is one of the brand's biggest concerns, trying to only purchase the utmost necessary quantity for their collections and production, always incorporating deadstock in the following ones.

Set in the centennial savoir-faire that is part of the Portuguese textile industry, A LINE develops every collection based on timelessness, durability and quality. Each garment is designed with purpose and thought to a more sustainable and conscious wardrobe.

With a minimalistic aesthetic, A LINE applies all its know-how reinventing the feminine wardrobe essentials, betting on neutral and earthy tones, specifically designed and produced to transcend trends and seasons. From sketch to the final model, fit and comfort walk hand by hand with aesthetic and details, creating easy-to-wear garments that easily transition from day to evening wear.