About Companions FW21 collection

Who we are

Over the past 10 years, Thies Meyer and Stephan Sunder-Plassmann, founders and CEOs of FRISUR, have grown their brand into a worldwide selling company for long lasting, well-designed mens- and womenswear. With fair EU production since day one, their ethical products incorporate the strong belief in reliable, trustful relationships with long-term manufacturing partners, retailers as well as customers all over the globe.

The Idea

What the two noticed: There was an ever growing demand for their menswear line and need for low impact menswear in general. Was there really no one that could also combine aesthetics and ethics in menswear?

The Mission

There wasn’t, so they set out to pioneer the field with a unique concept: About Companions. A brand offering long lasting relationships with ethical menswear. Made for forward-thinking men who don’t fall for greenwashing, but seek long lasting investment pieces to accompany them for seasons around. Together with a small team and their 50 retail partners worldwide, Thies and Stephan drop their first Autumn Winter collection in January 2021.

Collection Autumn / Winter 21

64 ethical pieces shirting, tops, knitwear, jackets, trousers Sustainable and low impact fabrics only, 3/4 certified cotton 1/4 certified wool and linen Designed in Berlin, fairly manufactured in Šiauliai (LT), Taurage (LT) and Barcelos (PT)

What we do (better) – a selection

Repair voucher along each garment to make it last beyond any wear and tear Ethical and sustainable aspects transparently labelled on each product Well-designed products with an excellent fit and a unique story Exceptional, sustainable and low impact fabrics only Long term partnerships with manufacturers to ensure fair working conditions

About Reliable Companionship

About Companions is built on personal values, so integrity is in our DNA since day one:

Fair Work

All our manufacturers are family-owned businesses based in Šiauliai, Taurage (both LT) and Barcelos (PT), who truly are experts in their craft. For many years we have been working hand in hand and are welcomed regularly at their bustling ateliers. These close and trustful relationships are the foundation on which we ensure fair working conditions and the substantial quality of all our goods.

Durable products

All pieces are made to become reliable favorites, worn in and out for many seasons. To guarantee their quality beyond any wear and tear, all products come with a repair voucher – valid for a lifetime.

About Well-designed Classics

We put our expertise into perfecting casual classics, like shirting, jackets, knitwear, jersey tops and trousers, carefully refining our fits and details until they live up to our ethics as well as our taste. That is how ethical pieces become long lasting companions. All our garments have a name and a story. Our oldest companion is called Ken and its pattern is already in the 9th generation.

About Exceptional Fabrics

We use exceptional fabrics made from sustainable and low impact fibres only. After years of developing our own sustainable textiles, we have the knowledge and expertise to offer truly ethical menswear, designed from the fibre on. Example: our classic blue denim is made from a cotton grown with rainwater only. Organically farmed in Uganda.

About Ethical Products

About Companions offers ethical alternatives to regular wasteful menswear. That is why, instead of greenwashing, we developed a transparent impact key: comprehensible icons and genuine background information indicate the ethical and sustainable impact of each product – directly on the product.