Acne Studios presents Drop 2 of the Fall/Winter 2021

Exploring the 'chosen family’, the Acne Studios Fall/Winter 2021 Face collection transcends tradition by embracing kinship — through common values, interests and creativity. Shot by photographer Roe Ethridge, the images spotlight this concept by featuring French band Nyokô Bokbaë and environmentalists Jane, Lea and Polyka. The playful and unisex garments, shoes and accessories have touches of vintage sportswear, 00s streetwear and worn-out workwear throughout. Over two drops, the iconic Face motif patch features in different guises in distinct ‘stories’, or families.

Drop 2 – “Bizzarro World Tour” & “Pop”:

Featuring: French band Nyokô Bokbaë and environmentalists Jane, Lea and Polyka

The second drop sees “Bizzarro World Tour” with a stencil-sprayed or washed leather Face motif patch. Stonewashed cotton, metallic rivets, intarsia lambswool knits, crisp poplin and twisted logo spellings in faded peach, bright blue, mandarin orange, beige and black are made into workwear jackets, trousers and shorts, short-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts and t-shirts, plus ballcaps, beanies, headbands, duffel bags and socks. The drop then phases into “Pop”, with its vibrant yellow and black Face motif patch, embroidered patches and intarsia knit logo. Glossy nylon, jersey and fleece in blush pink, chestnut brown, white and black are crafted into puffy outerwear, striped knitwear, hoodies, t-shirts and shorts, plus oversized tote bags, beanies, gloves, a beach towel and pool slides.

Sustainability

Following Acne Studios’ ambition to incrementally use a higher share of preferred materials in its collections, 90% of Face collection FW21 is sustainably sourced. For example, all jersey and fleece cotton is organically grown, all knitwear is certified according to Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) and all bags are made of recycled polyester. The second drop of the FW21 Face collection will be available in all Acne Studios stores and on acnestudios.com from 8 July, and the second drop from 8 July.